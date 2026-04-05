Eagles Quietly Put Jalen Hurts & Nick Sirianni on Notice Amid QB Controversy

Jalen Hurts has consistently impressed the Philadelphia Eagles over the past few seasons. He’s won nearly 70% of his starts, earned three Pro Bowl selections, led the Birds to two Super Bowl appearances, won one, and even took home Super Bowl MVP honors. Despite all that, he is now in a position where he has to prove that he’s worth a long-term deal.

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“The Eagles have used the media to send a message to QB Jalen Hurts. The message apparently has been received,” Pro Football Talk stated on X.

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Apparently the message here came via the latest assessment from Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

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“He knows this is the last year of his guaranteed money.” Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer’s assessment reads, “He knows the cat’s out on some of his baggage. You’ve got to be able to produce. You can’t be near the bottom of the league in passing two years in a row with the amount of talent that we have. It’s not acceptable. And it’s everybody saying it — from [owner] Jeffrey [Lurie] on down. Everybody is on the same page.”

While there are people who doubt his production, numbers prove otherwise. The Super Bowl winner had another productive year with 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns and led his squad to an 11-5 record. However, his QBR rating went down from 62.5 in 2024 to 55.2 in 2025.

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Some say that he is also resistant to change and defied his offensive coordinator’s play call. This became worse after the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs because Hurts allegedly came up with the “four verts” play call that failed.

Although the frustrations of the Eagles’ players, coaches, and other employees towards him were made known, owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke highly of him, calling him exceptional and dedicated, per the Inquirer.

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“I love Jalen. There’s no bigger fan of Jalen than me,” Lurie said on Tuesday. “Clutch gene, absolutely. MVP of the Super Bowl 13 months ago. Should have been the MVP of the Super Bowl right before that against Kansas City the first time. Exceptional and so dedicated. “I … spend a lot of time with Jalen, as I do most quarterbacks, and [he’s] incredibly dedicated to the game, to winning and being a huge winner. And I love everything about him.”

Jalen Hurts is under a five-year contract extension worth about $180 million guaranteed, running through the 2028 season with a no-trade clause. Still, the Eagles could consider moving on from the deal in the next few seasons or even explore a trade sooner.

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Philadelphia has been in a similar spot before with Carson Wentz. They eventually replaced him by drafting Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

While Hurts is facing criticism and questions, head coach Nick Sirianni is also seeing his leadership come under scrutiny.

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Eagles’ situation brings Nick Sirianni into focus with Jalen Hurts

Hosts Caroline Fenton and Jason Fitz discussed recently how much responsibility head coach Nick Sirianni should take for the Philadelphia Eagles’ struggles.

“But ultimately, all of this falls on Nick Sirianni,” Fenton said. “He’s the head coach. He’s in charge of that locker room. He calls the shots in Philadelphia, so he doesn’t want Jalen Hurts to go rogue and call his own play. That falls on Nick Sirianni; he shouldn’t allow that to happen in his team, in his building. Jalen Hurts and I have some friction. That’s on him to figure that out and to smooth that over.”

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In the segment, she also puts the wins, losses, and overall drama on Sirianni, suggesting he does not have full control of the situation.

Since taking over in 2021, Sirianni has guided Philadelphia to a 59-26 record, two Super Bowl appearances, and one championship. The team has made the playoffs in each of its five seasons. Even with that success, his name keeps coming up in hot-seat conversations.

Jeffrey Lurie recently addressed that and made his stance clear about the head coach.

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“His performance has been nothing short of outstanding, one of the best first five years in the history of the NFL. Two Super Bowls in three years, one of which we won, one of which was taken away from us,” Lurie said, per The Athletic.

Right now, opinions around the league are split, and it leaves the Eagles front office facing a tough call on both their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, and their head coach, Sirianni.