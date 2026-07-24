Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Sends Personal Invite to LeBron James After His Move to the 76ers

A little over two weeks ago, NBC Sports Philadelphia asked Eagles’ star running back Saquon Barkley if he had a message for NBA superstar LeBron James. The 3x Pro Bowler said if James wants to “go out with a bang,” bringing a championship to the Philadelphia 76ers would be the way to be “remembered forever.” Little did Barkley know at the time that King James was actually listening.

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In perhaps the biggest free agency move this year, the 76ers signed James to a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option. The 41-year-old could have gone anywhere he wanted. He could have even walked away from basketball, but he chose Philly. And with the move now official, Barkley has issued another invitation to the 4x NBA champ.

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“Welcome to the city!” Barkley wrote on X. “Let me know when you tryna tee it up 🏌🏼‍♂️⛳ @King James.”

Per reports, James had narrowed the search for his next destination down to five teams: Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Minnesota Timberwolves. But the chance to rewrite a franchise’s history ultimately won him over. In a heartfelt series of posts on X, James outlined the drive that brought him to Philly.

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“This is my last decision,” James wrote. “I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win, and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

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The 76ers had already made a big offseason move by trading for All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown – the Finals MVP with the Boston Celtics in 2024, who averaged 28.7 PPG and 6.9 rebounds last season. The prospect of teaming up with Brown, one of the best two-way players in the NBA, may have prompted James to make a switch to the Eastern Conference for the first time since he left the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.

As for James, he brings a championship experience to a Philadelphia team that already has exciting talents like Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe. The 76ers welcome him in the hopes of breaking their 43-year-old championship drought. Last season, James averaged 20.9 ppg, 6.1 RPG, and 7.2 assists per game. Philly will be hoping to get a similar, if not better, output from LeBron to help boost their chances.

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For now, King James heads to Philly with an open invitation to meet with Saquon Barkley on a golf course. Beyond that, fans will be hoping LeBron James brings the glory back to the city of brotherly love.