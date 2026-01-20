Eagles Receive $7 Million News on A. J. Brown Trade That Doesn’t Bode Well for WR’s Future

Essentials Inside The Story A.J. Brown’s role shifted noticeably as Philadelphia’s offense evolved in 2025.

League executives have quietly tracked Brown as internal Eagles dynamics changed.

A $7 million difference is now shaping how Philadelphia views Brown’s future.

The Philadelphia Eagles are staring at another explosive offseason storyline, and this one hits close to home. A.J. Brown, one of the NFL’s most dominant wide receivers, is suddenly at the center of serious trade chatter. A new salary cap update has fueled the fire, and according to reports, the numbers alone could push Philly toward a shocking decision.

The noise grew louder on Tuesday when ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler spoke on SportsRadio94WIP. They posted the update on their official Instagram account with a caption that read, “An A.J. Brown trade is possible this offseason, according to @jfowlerespn. 😳”

“The Eagles actually can save $7 million on the cap by designating Brown a post-June 1 trade,” Fowler said. He added, “And it feels like it’s time. Some league execs have felt that way since October.” That one detail has changed the entire outlook. The Eagles have never been shy about making bold moves, especially when salary cap flexibility is involved.

2025 was one of A.J. Brown’s toughest seasons in seven years. He still finished with over 1,000 yards, but his numbers dropped, averaging only 3.9 catches and 51 yards per game. The decline was attributed to changes in the Eagles’ offense and a larger role for tight end Dallas Goedert. Despite a challenging year, Brown remained resilient and a team player, contributing to the Eagles’ success in the postseason. Many fans now wonder if this could be his last season in Philly.

With $7 million in potential cap savings and Brown’s uneven 2025 performance, Philadelphia may face a difficult decision. While still a talented and resilient player, uncertainty grows over whether A.J. Brown will remain with the Eagles for the next season.

A.J. Brown trade buzz sparks interest across the NFL

Trade talk around A.J. Brown is heating up, and NFL teams are paying close attention. Brown, turning 29 in June, remains one of the league’s top wide receivers, making him a highly attractive option for teams in need of a true No. 1 target. If Philadelphia decides to move on, the market could explode.

The NFL teams are closely monitoring A.J. Brown’s situation, knowing he could instantly transform any passing attack. Buffalo, in particular, has shown interest as it looks for a top receiver.

Recently, an NFL personnel evaluator spoke on the situation and said, “The Bills have to upgrade there—their best receiver is Khalil Shakir, who is a nice player, but he’s not a top guy.”

“Brown is an immediate upgrade, and he’s still young. He can make an instant impact and help elevate the entire offense,” the NFL personnel evaluator added.

Brown’s combination of youth, proven production, and postseason experience makes him a rare asset. Teams like Buffalo see him as a game-changer who can immediately improve their offense and contend for championships.

Other teams are also in the mix, including the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Each of these franchises has a quarterback or roster that could instantly benefit from a proven star receiver. Scouts believe Brown could make a major impact wherever he lands.