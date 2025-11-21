Robert Griffin III Rushes to Jalen Hurts’ Defense Following Reports of Eagles’ Internal Frustrations

The Philadelphia Eagles sit at 8-2, yet some still refuse to give their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, his due credibility. Recently, many reports have also claimed that the Eagles have grown frustrated with their QB. As such, former NFL QB Robert Griffin III just jumped on social media to push back against the very narrative against Hurts.

“Jalen Hurts is the most disrespected QB in the NFL right now,” Griffin wrote in the caption of his recent post on X.

Griffin did not just stop at that. In his 67-second-long video, RG3 doubled down on his defense of Jalen Hurts. He made it clear that the criticism around Hurts has gone way too far, listing what Hurts has already accomplished in Philadelphia.

“Jalen Hurts is an absolute winner and outplayed Patrick Mahomes in two Super Bowls,” said Griffin. “He is the reigning Super Bowl champion with the Eagles. He is the reigning Super Bowl MVP.”

Griffin squashed all criticism of Jalen Hurts last season, too. Back then, he had again called Hurts a “winner.” Now, he’s asking why everyone is suddenly piling on the QB again. Is it because the Eagles are 8-2? Or because their offense hasn’t looked consistent enough? That question feels fair.

The Eagles’ offense has scored only 26 points in their last two games. They sit near the bottom of the league in total yards at 314.7 per game. Their passing offense is also ranked around the bottom at 199.5 yards. Those aren’t numbers you expect from a Super Bowl contender. Still, Griffin reminded everyone that the Eagles are still 8-2. So, why are people nitpicking wins?

Former Washington quarterback argued that the real issue is not results, but how the Eagles have won games this season. So, the problem he pointed out is that “the Eagles aren’t winning games the way they want the Eagles to win games.” That difference, he suggested, has triggered the frustrations that have piled up on Jalen Hurts.

“Now you’ve got articles being written about people leaking stories that there’s frustration within the organization about Jalen Hurts and the optimism about what he’s gonna look like in the future,” Griffin III added. “I mean, that’s just absolutely uncalled for and disrespectful to what Jalen Hurts has brought to Philadelphia. He’s brought a consistent winner. He studied the ship through all the storms, including the one going on right now, with A.J. Brown and him not getting the football enough.”

The former QB credited Jalen Hurts for keeping the team steady through several storms, including the latest one involving wide receiver A.J. Brown. The WR recently made his frustrations known as he suggested that the Eagles’ offense has been “a s–t show”. His own numbers back that up.

Brown has 38 catches for 457 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. He has also posted career lows in yards per route run (1.59) and passer rating when targeted (96.9). When a Pro Bowl receiver dips across the board, something is obviously wrong in the offense. But is that solely on the quarterback? Maybe not. That’s why Griffin also gave a reality check to people on the Eagles’ situation right now.

“Do you know how many teams wish they were 8-2 right now?” Griffin ultimately asked.

Moreover, Griffin emphasized how hard it is to string together wins in the NFL. Wanting the Eagles to play better is normal. But expecting perfection and then criticizing Jalen when it doesn’t look pretty? That’s where Griffin drew the line.

What led to internal frustrations with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia?

Last week, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that several players in the Eagles’ locker room have grown frustrated with Jalen Hurts’ approach. She explained that it is because Hurts has looked hesitant against “tight windows” and he has leaned “on checkdowns or scrambles instead of trusting what’s open downfield.” That is a major shift from how he played last season.

There were signs of this in practice. Jalen Hurts kept throwing the in-breaking route to A.J. Brown all week. But during the game, the QB tried riskier throws. It almost turned into a pick-six once. The Eagles’ Week 11 win over the Detroit Lions hid those issues, but the offense still looked out of rhythm. Hurts did not always read the field as expected. So, the Eagles’ QB finally addressed some criticism on November 20.

“I never run away from holding myself accountable, and I think that’s exactly what I’ve taken the approach of doing,” said Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles’ QB then admitted that the offense has work to do and said that work starts with him. So far this season, the defense has kept the Eagles afloat. But the offense needs to click again if they want to make yet another postseason. Whether the problem is Hurts’ style, the scheme, or something deeper, Hurts has to respond on the field. And he knows it.