Saquon Barkley Gets Real About New Eagles OC Sean Mannion, Gives Update on AJ Brown-Patriots Trade

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Eagles Vs Packers NOV 10 November 10, 2025: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley 26 warming up before the NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Darren Lee/CSM Credit Image: Â Darren Lee/Cal Media Green Bay Wisconsin United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251110_zma_c04_082.jpg DarrenxLeex csmphotothree441873

Essentials Inside The Story Saquon Barkley champions the new offensive vision fueled by an elite coaching tree pedigree.

Trade whispers intensify following a viral admission of childhood loyalty from Philadelphia.

The front office balances tactical upgrades against the looming threat of subtraction.

Nine years in, different coaches, different systems, but the same relentless hunger. That’s Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley heading into 2026 with yet another new offensive coordinator in Philly. And this time, he couldn’t be more fired up about the opportunity.

The Eagles have made coordinator changes feel like an annual tradition. This offseason, they landed on Sean Mannion, 33 years old, just two years removed from his playing days. He now replaces Kevin Patullo after an inconsistent 2025 campaign that ended in the wild-card round.

The hire drew skeptics, but Mannion’s pedigree commands attention: shaped under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams and Matt LaFleur with the Green Bay Packers. Having worked under two of the most innovative offensive architects in the league, Mannion seemed like the perfect fit. And for Barkley, that coaching lineage is everything.

“I’m super excited about it,” noted Barkley in an interview on ESPN’s The Insiders. “I’m going on year nine, which is crazy to say. And I’ve had a lot of different coaches and head coaches and been part of a lot of systems. And I don’t think I really came across a system like this. And for me, it’s refreshing. You get to learn something new.”

“I got to meet him,” Barkley continued. “We didn’t really talk about X’s and O’s and kind of just kept it [to] introduction and got to meet a lot of the new guys on offense. But as a competitor, you love it. You love the challenge of putting yourself in a new system, and doing the things that you do really well and also things that you need approval on and that they’re going to challenge us to do.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Eagles Vs Packers NOV 10 November 10, 2025: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley 26 heads to the locker room after the NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Darren Lee/CSM Credit Image: Darren Lee/Cal Media Green Bay Wisconsin United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251110_zma_c04_044.jpg DarrenxLeex csmphotothree441789

Now, Barkley rushed for 1,140 yards in 2025, 10th in the league, following his legendary 2,005 yard Super Bowl campaign in 2024. He knows better than anyone what the right system can unlock. The McVay/LaFleur framework runs on outside zone concepts, motion-heavy pre-snap looks, and play-action that keeps linebackers guessing. For a back with Barkley’s patience and burst in space, it’s very close to the ideal combination.

“I feel like we are able to have that mindset as an offense and buy into that,” Barkley added. “I think the sky’s the limit.”

Sean Mannion will handle the primary play-calling duties, while head coach Nick Sirianni retains offensive input. At 33, this role doubles as Mannion’s audition for a future head coaching job. The creative keys are now his, but the ceiling depends on who lines up around him.

That’s exactly where the story pivots. Even as Saquon Barkley embraces a fresh offensive identity, the Eagles may be forced to subtract before they add.

AJ Brown’s candy store

As always, star wide receiver AJ Brown made headlines with a simple comment. Dropping in on the Dudes on Dudes podcast by Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, Brown winked at a particular comment and noted, “Just remember, we’re all Patriots.” And just like that, the trade chatter erupted like wildfire.

Brown, who locked down a three-year, $96 million extension through 2029, has become one of the offseason’s hottest trade commodities. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that league executives league-wide expect Philly to “at least entertain” moving Brown this offseason. The New England Patriots have surfaced as the most viable match, and Saquon Barkley’s candid words make it easy to understand why.

“I do not want to speak for AJ Brown. Love him as a teammate, as a brother, but he is a huge Patriots fan,” Barkley clarified on ESPN’s NFL Live.

“He’s always been a big Patriots fan,” Barkley continued. “And I think this year, I think before Dallas [Cowboys], Tom Brady, he was throwing him the ball. So for him, he was like a kid in a candy store. But so that wink is just all fun and games, but I will give this inside scoop. AJ Brown is a big Patriots fan.”

What’s interesting, though, is the timing. AJ Brown ranked 6th in ESPN’s overall receiver score in 2025 despite a down statistical year. Trading him would strip quarterback Jalen Hurts of one of his most dynamic targets and test Mannion’s scheme on day one itself. As for Brown, he has complained on multiple occasions about his decreasing offensive role in Philly. Could a trade really be possible, or is it just Brown’s fandom that’s expressing itself?

For now, Barkley is bought in, and the system fits. But in Philadelphia, optimism has always shared the locker room with uncertainty. And this offseason with AJ Brown, both factors are very much in play.