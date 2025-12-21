brand-logo
Saquon Barkley Makes Frustrating Admission on Eagles After Nick Sirianni’s Disrespectful Decision

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 20, 2025 | 11:00 PM EST

The Philadelphia Eagles won back-to-back NFC East titles after two decades with their 29-18 win against the Washington Commanders. But head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t hesitate in rubbing their divisional rivals the wrong way. Running back Saquon Barkley was not happy with the team and spoke his thoughts in the post-game locker room interview.

“We got to be better, obviously we got to take care of each other. That’s a brotherhood, on their side and our side. Just to say you’re a tough guy, it’s not really worth it. And you lose a lot of money too. So we got to be better there, but I guess it was a theme,” Barkley said. “But this team don’t like us, this is the truth, and we don’t like them either. But we got to keep it football.”

Sirianni also opted for a two-point conversion at the end of the game, even with the Eagles leading.

