Saquon Barkley Responds to Bills’ James Cook Crediting Him for Raising NFL RBs’ Payroll Ceiling

Essentials Inside The Story Saquon Barkley spoke publicly about James Cook’s rise as the league rushing leader.

Cook enters Sunday leading the NFL with 1,532 rushing yards.

Philadelphia gets Jalen Carter back before the Bills game.

Sometimes the loudest respect shows up quietly. A private message. A shared goal. A mutual understanding between competitors who know precisely what’s at stake. Ahead of Sunday’s matchup in Buffalo, one of the NFL’s most important conversations between running backs happened off the field, and it says a lot about how the position is changing. The moment centered on Saquon Barkley and James Cook.

Barkley confirmed he reached out to Cook after seeing him lead the NFL in rushing.

“I’m super competitive, and I want to be the best,” Saquon Barkley said. “I can’t beat James Cook. I don’t go against him.”

Reporter Jason Dumas shared the video of that interview on X, with a caption that captures the sentiment perfectly: “This was pretty cool. Saquon Barkley says he will always support his fellow fraternity of running backs across the NFL and actually reached out to James Cook on Instagram this week when he peeped how well he has been playing this season.”

Saquon Barkley sent James Cook a message on Instagram encouraging him to finish strong. Cook later explained why that meant something for him, openly crediting Barkley for changing the market for running backs. After Barkley turned a rushing title into a historic contract, Cook believed the path was more straightforward for others.

“He set the standard. He set the mark,” Cook said. “Last year, he set the rushing title. And I’m just trying to replicate it.”

That belief fueled Cook’s offseason stance. After a brief holdout, he signed a four-year extension and now leads the league with 1,532 rushing yards. “The job’s not finished,” Cook said. “Just keep going.” His production has helped the Buffalo Bills clinch a playoff spot for a seventh straight season.

Saquon Barkley’s message to James Cook also reflected an acknowledgment of the standard Cook credited him for setting, as the league’s top running backs now aim for better contracts.

Saquon Barkley’s season has followed a different arc. The Philadelphia Eagles leaned on balance early. The run game came alive late. Barkley has topped 100 yards twice in the last three games and believes the offense is turning a corner.

“When we get our running game going, we’re going to be a hard team to beat,” he said.

Sunday’s game brings it together. Snow. Rain. Two contenders. Two backs chasing standards. Saquon Barkley wishes Cook the best, just not against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He’s had a heck of a year,” Barkley said. “Super excited to go against him.”

While the running backs grab attention, the bigger shift comes up front, where Philadelphia just got its defensive anchor back.

Jalen Carter’s return gives the Eagles a defensive lift before the Bills test

After a month on the sideline, the Philadelphia Eagles are getting one of their most essential pieces back at precisely the right time. With the postseason approaching and a primary matchup looming, Jalen Carter’s return changes the tone up front and reshapes the defensive outlook.

As soon as Carter stepped back onto the practice field this week, it was clear he was ready. He’s expected to suit up on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and has no injury concerns. The 24-year-old defensive tackle had been sidelined for the past month due to injuries to both shoulders, which had gotten so bad that he could barely lift his arms.

Carter’s impact this season has shown up even while playing through pain. In 11 games, he recorded 32 total tackles, including 20 solo stops, and added two sacks.

“It got to where I couldn’t even do a push-up,” Carter said. The procedure he underwent after Week 13 was meant to stabilize him for the stretch run. Now, the strength is coming back. “I’m going to play blocks better, play with my hands more. The shoulders were kind of restricting it.”

Carter admitted he is not at full strength, but he is ready to play football again. “I felt pretty good,” he said after testing his shoulders in practice. The Eagles may ease him in, though Carter made his goal clear. “I’m trying to play every snap.”

Head coach Nick Sirianni welcomed the return. “He’s had a good week of practice,” Sirianni said. “He’s a phenomenal football player. It’s always good when Jalen Carter is on the field.”

Philadelphia’s defensive line has managed to hold its own in his absence. Jordan Davis took a step forward. Moro Ojomo leads the team with five sacks. Byron Young contributed, and Brandon Graham shifted inside. Still, Carter’s impact is different. When healthy, he changes games.

The timing matters. The Eagles face a Bills offense led by Josh Allen, where interior pressure is critical. Philadelphia will still be without Lane Johnson and Nakobe Dean, but Carter’s presence gives the defense its centerpiece back.