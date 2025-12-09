Saquon Barkley Reveals Whether He Remains Confident in Jalen Hurts After Eagles Loss Against Chargers

Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a tough time following the Philadelphia Eagles‘ recent loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. While many questioned the 27-year-old’s authority following a significant dip in performance, it seems like his teammates still have faith in the long-standing leadership. The terms became visible when their running back, Saquon Barkley, stepped forward with a clarifying assessment on the QB’s reliability.

“High. I mean, I don’t know what the numbers were,” Saquon Barkley said, as reported by Insider Dave Zangaro. “In my opinion, when we got the ball back in overtime and I got Jalen Hurts as my quarterback, I have all the confidence that we’re going to win that football game. Sometimes it just doesn’t work. That’s the truth.”

Saquon Barkley has been playing with Jalen Hurts since joining the Eagles in March 2024. The 2025 season saw Barkley secure 218 carries for 862 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns, thereby establishing himself as a consistent support in the run game. Their connection turned out to be clearly visible in the Week 8 win over the Giants, where Hurts threw four touchdowns, and Barkley added 150 rushing yards and a score.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 22–19 in overtime on Monday night. Amid the disappointing loss, it turned worse for Jalen Hurts. The QB was able to complete just 21 of 40 passes for 240 yards, but threw four interceptions, lost one fumble, and had zero touchdown passes.

Adding more to the story, a bizarre sequence in the second quarter saw him become the first player in NFL history to record two turnovers on the same play. He was intercepted, then recovered a fumble, only to fumble again. However, the latest defeat was more than just a simple loss.

Their record has now dropped to 8–5 after a terrible three-game losing streak. The team’s offense under Hurts looks shaky as the postseason push is heating up.

Jalen Hurts has a question for his teammates

The recent 22–19 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers has become a serious threat to the Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff picture. While everyone is disappointed by the loss, Jalen Hurts isn’t focused on the scoreboard. His concern lies with how the team will respond to the situation that lies ahead of them. The QB called on his teammates to show toughness in the face of adversity.

“It definitely stings, but how do you respond?” Hurts said, as reported by AS. “That’s the only way I know how to look at it… Let’s see what type of resolve do we have within, to respond the way we want to.”

However, hope is still not dead for the Eagles’ QB. Herbert stands to be the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win a game while meeting four highly unlikely conditions. This includes completing under 50% of his passes, throwing for less than 150 yards, being sacked at least seven times, and committing multiple turnovers. The Eagles are now scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders next on December 14, giving them a chance for redemption soon.