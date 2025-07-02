Eagles Sensation Cooper DeJean Shares Gritty Message on Super Bowl Fame & Offseason Grind

On his 22nd birthday, when Cooper DeJean snagged an interception off Patrick Mahomes and sprinted 38 yards into the end zone, he didn’t just shift the tide in favour of the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs and helped them win Super Bowl LIX, he etched his name into the legendary NFL lore. In the game where he only became the second rookie in NFL history to return a pick-six in a Super Bowl, and the first to do it on his birthday, DeJean quickly rose to stardom. But that was last season; it only raised the expectations for how the young prospect takes it up a notch next.

The offseason grind has been tiring and testing for the Eagles’ young star, but he has proven his worth. After losing veteran Darius Slay, there is a vacancy of opportunity and responsibility open for DeJean to take, and he has a chance to excel in multiple roles. Furthermore, he’s working on technique drills and physical conditioning to handle outside coverage demands. And that grind isn’t ignored, analyst Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports spotlighted DeJean’s balance between growing fame and personal discipline to keep improving, saying, “DeJean may be the best athlete in Philadelphia… But through it all, don’t expect DeJean to change who he is.”

In a way, his situation is similar to the quote, “with great power, comes great responsibility.” And Cooper is aware of his powers and responsibilities. In the 2024 regular season, he recorded 51 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, and 3 fumble recoveries. He even helped elevate Eagles pass defense from 31st in 2023 (252.7 ypg allowed) to 1st in 2024 (174.2 ypg), a staggering 78.5-yard jump. Proving he’s not just any simple rookie, he’s the one making game‑changing plays at every turn.

But that meteoric rise hasn’t gone to his head. While appearing for DeVonta Smith‘s Celebrity Softball Game, DeJean made one thing clear for the coming season: he is staying true to himself. During the softball game, DeJean revealed, “I’m still continuing to work, and to try and be the best I can be at my job. There are a lot of things I can get better at coming off of last season, that I can be ready for this season. And those are the things that I’ve been working on this offseason. Becoming stronger, faster, being more comfortable out on the field, and working my techniques. I don’t think it’s changed me as a person at all.”

So with his mind focused on what’s next and improving all his edges for his future roles and responsibilities in Philadelphia, DeJean has started testing himself in different positions. The prospect cornerback is not just improving; he is adding new threats and aspects to his game. The way it seems, he is not content with his one-dimensional acclaim.

Cooper Dejean aims to be a multi-dimensional defender

The Philadelphia Eagles, under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, are exploring Cooper DeJean’s full spectrum of skills. Primarily a nickel corner, DeJean was seen taking outside corner reps in base packages. During voluntary OTAs, Cooper practiced at nickel, outside corner, and even safety, showcasing a true meaning of the word versatility. And just last month, Fangio confirmed, “I think he would play very well at safety… It suits his skill set.”

And his performances from last season justify the praise itself. In 2024, he was named ESPN’s top slot cornerback after allowing zero touchdowns on 68 targets (–22.7 EPA), laid 63% of defensive snaps as a rookie, primarily from the slot, and allowed just 22 catches, no TDs, and 3 interceptions, solidifying his coverage credentials. And after the departures of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay, DeJean’s flexibility offers seamless coverage across the secondary. So can DeJean stand up to the task at hand? He certainly is motivated to do so, “I’ll play wherever, to be honest… no matter the position, whether it’s corner, nickel or safety,” he said, talking about his offseason grinds.

DeJean’s path, beginning with a defining Super Bowl moment and followed by relentless offseason work, has now evolved into something far greater than early fame. As he steps into a multifaceted role switching between nickel, boundary corner, and even safety under Vic Fangio’s scheme, he’s proving that his star shines brightest not in a spotlight but in adaptability and grit. He aims to put his status as a cornerstone of Philly’s defense; he’s engineering the blueprint for sustained dominance.