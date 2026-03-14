Eagles Set Bait for Patriots to ‘Bite’ on A.J. Brown With Rams Competing as Potential Suitors – Report

A play-action fake works because the defense believes it. Sell the handoff convincingly enough, and the linebacker bites, leaving the deep route wide open behind him. Philadelphia Eagles EVP and general manager Howie Roseman is running that same scheme in a very different kind of game—the one that determines A.J. Brown’s next NFL destination.

The new league year has begun, and the A.J. Brown trade saga seems to have evolved into something more strategic and more calculated. NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright cut through the noise on X and dismissed one of the louder rumors circling Brown’s situation.

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“The Broncos call about everything, interested or not… but I have not been told of any interest in Brown, and that was pushed back on a while ago,” Allbright wrote on X. “I believe it’s the Patriots or the Rams, and the Eagles are floating the Rams trying to get the Patriots, their main suitor, to bite.”

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The Los Angeles Rams aren’t just a chess piece in Philly’s strategy, though. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini confirmed that LA had explored a Brown trade even before finalizing their move to acquire cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs.

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“Dialogue slowed, but Los Angeles continues to monitor the status of the three-time Pro Bowler with interest,” Russini wrote. “We’ll see where both parties go from here.”

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The Rams have already sent four draft picks to Kansas City for McDuffie. Adding A.J. Brown to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams would hand quarterback Matthew Stafford the most dangerous receiving corps of his career. It could even turn into a second Super Bowl ring for him.

The New England Patriots, meanwhile, have been the most persistent presence all offseason. Even after committing to Romeo Doubs on a four-year, $80 million deal, Patriots EVP Eliot Wolf wasn’t ready to close the door.

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“I think the only real deadlines you have are salary-cap related,” Wolf said on Thursday, March 12. “For instance, did we spend money in free agency that would take us out of something else? But I wouldn’t say there’s a deadline on trying to improve the team.”

Wolf also made it clear that New England doesn’t view a designated WR1 as something non-negotiable.

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“The whole idea of a No. 1 receiver—how many of them are there in the NFL?” Wolf said. “Maybe half the teams have one. So I don’t know if that’s a prerequisite for being a good football team.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Sep 21, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown 11 walks off the field after win against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20250921_eh_se7_02657

But the Patriots have released their star receiver, Stefon Diggs. Now, there’s an opening, which makes Brown’s availability all the more tempting. If Brown can sync with the elite playmaking Drake Maye displayed last season, the Pats could fight their way back to the Super Bowl again.

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While the discussion of ‘fit’ carries on, there are conflicting reports about what’s happening in Foxborough. NFL insider Josina Anderson notes Philly may be willing to take a 2027 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick for A.J. Brown. In contrast, Anthony Gargano noted on his show that the Patriots offered a first-round and a third-round pick. But Howie Roseman declined.

That rejection came from a position, not impatience. If the Rams now inch closer, the Patriots will be pushed into giving up prime picks to finally get Brown. There are other teams Brown himself has an interest in, like the Chiefs. But while Roseman worked the angles around Brown’s future, the calendar made a quiet move of its own that reshaped the financial picture entirely.

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The guarantees have landed

As the Eagles crossed the third league day of 2026 on March 13, $4 million of Brown’s 2027 salary became fully guaranteed, a contractual trigger that deepens his financial ties to Philadelphia. What’s more, his 2026 compensation of $29 million was already locked in since spring 2025.

Brown’s cap number now sits at $23.39 million, second on Philly’s entire payroll. Now, a post-June 1 trade designation limits what the Eagles can recover on this year’s books. If Brown is moved after June 1, Philly saves $7 million of cap space while absorbing $16.35 million in dead cap. With those financial outlooks, Philly isn’t budging.

“Several teams remain interested in acquiring Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown, according to NFL sources,” Jason La Canfora reported recently. “But general managers are steadfast that Philadelphia is showing no signs of coming off a very steep price for him, and many executives remain unconvinced he will end up dealt.”

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One GM highlighted the importance of a post-June 1 trade and laid the plan out plainly to La Canfora:

“Howie doesn’t have to do anything now, and you’re going to have to really blow him away to get it done before June 1,” the GM said. “I do think he’ll move him for the right price, but not until June.”

That compensation remains a first-round pick, a second-rounder, and perhaps another player. Regardless of the shift in leverage, that price seems to have been locked by Roseman.

This is now his waiting game. The Patriots need A.J. Brown to give Drake Maye a genuine WR1. The Rams want him to elevate what could be Stafford’s final championship window. But as long as neither side meets the price, Roseman keeps the ball. With April’s draft fast approaching, the Eagles are fully in control of the clock.