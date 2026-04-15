Eagles 7-Round Mock: Iheanachor Answers Tackle Need as Eagles Prepare for Life Without AJ Brown

It wasn’t the 2025 season Philadelphia Eagles fans had anticipated after a Super Bowl win. The offense was stagnant and bland. The defense kept them in as many games as it could, and it all led to an 11-6 record and a first-round playoff exit to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round.

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A wildcard berth is good for a majority of the fan base across the league, but not in Philadelphia. Fans expect better, and it’s general manager Howie Roseman’s turn to try and make the team more dynamic, ready to make a further push into the playoffs.

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Here’s my seven-round mock draft to make that happen.

Round 1, Pick 23: OT Max Iheanachor

The Eagles have solid tackles in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, but the reality is Johnson will be 36 in May. He missed half of last season due to injury, and it’s time for the front office to get ahead and find his replacement.​

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Enter Iheanachor.

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Imago September 20, 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor 58 blocks Baylor Bears defensive lineman Trent Thomas 92 during the 2nd half the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Waco US – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_1235 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

Roseman has done a great job at staying ahead of needs and contract extensions; this pick is no different. Iheanachor doesn’t have much experience playing football, having just picked up the sport a couple of years ago at the JUCO level. The sports he grew up playing were basketball and soccer, and the athleticism shows on tape.

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He’s 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds. At the NFL combine, he ran a 4.91 40 and vertical jumped 30.5 inches. He’s a rare athlete for his size, but it’s not just the athleticism that has him in consideration to be picked in the first round. His tape is cleaner than you’d think and just locks edge rushers down with his overwhelming size.

Ihenachor gave up zero sacks for Arizona State this past season and allowed three quarterback hits. It’s not all perfect; he has a lot to work on, but it is a perfect succession plan for Johnson.

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Round 2, Pick 54: WR Skyler Bell

Even if the Eagles decide to keep A.J. Brown, the team still could use some receiver depth and a legitimate No. 3. The team signed Hollywood Brown and traded for Dontavion Wicks from the Packers, but still another body is needed.

Bell is one of my favorites in this draft, and he could be a plug-and-play starter for the Eagles. He had over 140 targets for UConn last season and totaled over 1,200 yards. He can play inside and out, having the versatility to impact the game from anywhere on the field.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA FOOTBALL 2024: UCONN VS SYRACUSE NOV 23RD November 23rd 2024: UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell 1 walks in warmups prior to a game against the Syracuse Orange. The Syracuse University Orange hosted the University of Connecticut Huskies in a NCAA Football game at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. Jonathan Tenca/CSM Credit Image: Jonathan Tenca/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241123_zma_c04_648.jpg JonathanxTencax csmphotothree324465

He dominated the combine, running a 4.4 40, jumped a 41-inch vertical and broad jumped 11’ 01” feet. Athleticism popped on tape; he’s very agile at the top of his breaks and can explode out of them. Has an underrated YAC ability with his plain speed, not elite, and making guys miss via juke moves, but can just outrun people. He has a high floor in the NFL; you just know what you’re getting with Bell, and he’s a reliable receiver, two or three in any offense.

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Round 3, Pick 68: TE Sam Roush

Tight end isn’t as much of a pressing need with the team bringing back Dallas Goedert, but he’s not the long-term solution with him being 31. Enter Roush, who’s another prospect I’ve really enjoyed throughout this process.

Imago October 21 2023 Palo Alto, CA USA Stanford tight end Sam Roush 86runs for extra yards after a short yard pass during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the Stanford Cardinal. UCLA beat Stanford 42-7 at Stanford Stadium Palo Alto, CA / CSM Palo Alto USA – ZUMAc04_ 20231021_zma_c04_710 Copyright: xThurmanxJamesx

He had a drop issue at Stanford, but he is ready to just come in and contribute from Day 1. A polished blocker at the college level, he isn’t scared to match up with a defensive end in the run game. Flashed quickness within the passing game. Bursts off the line of scrimmage well and can break out the top of his routes quickly. Loved him on shorter outs and quicker types of plays.

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Still not a true mismatch-type tight end, but one who can be a starter in this league for years to come.

Round 3, Pick 98: Edge/LB Jaishawn Barham

I have Barham as a linebacker, but he’s realistically an edge as well. The Eagles tried to keep edge rusher Jaelan Phillips on the roster, but the Panthers outbid them. The two edge rushers for the team are Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt, who aren’t bad options, but there’s not real depth behind that.

Barham is 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, who played the standup edge role for the Michigan defense this past season in a 3-4 scheme. He’s a ball of electricity off the edge, and he gives effort on every single play. Best when he can rush up the field vertically and just use his strength to win through the chest of tackles. Strong played, who wasn’t scared to be physical in the run game, just struggled to set a true edge.

In a rotational role, I think Barham could be a great fit for the Philadelphia defense throughout 2026.

Round 4, Pick 114: SAF Bud Clark

The team’s best safety on the roster is Andrew Mukuba, and after that are Marcus Epps and Michael Carter. They need another dynamic player on the back-end who can take the ball away, and Clark can be exactly that.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: TCU vs Baylor NOV 2 November 2 2024: TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark 21 tackles Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington 30 during the 1st half the NCAA Football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Matthew Lynch/CSM Credit Image: Matthew Lynch/Cal Media Waco Tx US EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241102_zma_c04_165.jpg MatthewxLynchx csmphotothree313443

He’s not a big hitter, but a takeaway machine. Storm eyes in coverage, which allows him to jump routes and trigger on seam/crossing routes. He’s okay in one-on-one coverage, and he knows how to keep his hand on the back of the hip to try to create pass breakups as well.

Round 4, Pick 137: WR Ja’Kobi Lane

I make this pick assuming Brown will be off this team at some point in 2026. Receivers Devonta Smith, Bell, Brown and Wicks is a good top four for a receiving core, but it lacks size. Enter Lane

He’s 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds with over 10-inch hands. He ran a 4.47 at the NFL combine, showcasing the long strides he has as a tall and lengthy receiver. Lane has a huge catch radius thanks to his larger hands. Once he has a sliver of room, it’s over for the cornerback.

Imago September 13, 2025, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA: USC receiver JAKOBI LANE 8 celebrates the win after the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the USC Trojans and the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Ross Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. USC won 33-17. West Lafayette USA – ZUMAw145 20250913_zsp_w145_041 Copyright: xDavidxWegielx

Just struggled to separate at a high level, and it’s due to the lack of polish he has as a route runner. Has a lot to be desired there, but in the fourth round, he gives the Eagles the body type they’re missing.

Round 5, Pick 178: CB Julian Neal

The Eagles have two All-Pros at the corner position in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. They even signed Riq Woolen in free agency, but on a one-year rental contract. The team needs some younger depth and overall potential in the corner room.

Neal was a one-year starter at Arkansas this past season after transferring from Fresno State and led his team in passes defended with 12. Has great size for the NFL at 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds, and thrives on being a good tackler. Very good agility, as shown by his tape and the combine, with a 4.2-second short shuttle and a 7.13-second three-cone.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602261652

Felt like his hips were a little tight and didn’t have the vertical speed to comfortably stay in his technique at times.

Round 6, Pick 197: LB Harold Perkins Jr.

Philadelphia lost Nakobe Dean in free agency and has Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell as the starters in 2026. They have young depth in Jeremiah Trotter and Smael Moden and Perkins enters to add more young depth in the room.

He’s more of a developmental project, and it’s due to his 6-foot-2, 223-pound frame. He ran a 4.45 40 at his pro day. The speed is there on his tape as he just fields the football and can make tackles from the backside easily. Good first step as a rusher and uses his agility to disengage from blocks.

Imago September 07, 2024: LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. 7 looks to the sideline for a call during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Nicholls State Colonels and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20240907_zma_c04_1223 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

Just don’t have the size or strength to really set an edge, and not that strong of a tackler. He played the overhang/slot position a ton in college, which really doesn’t exist in the NFL. It’s all about finding a spot for Perkins at the next level.

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