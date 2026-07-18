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“She Made Me Nervous”: Cooper DeJean Makes Honest Admission After Surprise Call From His Cowboys Cheerleader Girlfriend

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Ishani Jayara

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Jul 17, 2026 | 11:54 PM EDT

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“She Made Me Nervous”: Cooper DeJean Makes Honest Admission After Surprise Call From His Cowboys Cheerleader Girlfriend

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Ishani Jayara

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Jul 17, 2026 | 11:54 PM EDT

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A phone call from a significant other can make the most focused of people lose concentration. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, who is dating Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Abby Summers, found himself in this predicament.

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During a recent episode of his podcast, the ‘Get Dialed In’ segment brought a surprise call from Abby Summers, DeJean’s girlfriend. She congratulated him and then asked a playful question for his co-host, Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship, wondering what the handshake situation would look like whenever the two of them end up facing off on the field.

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Blankenship wasted no time calling out the moment, pointing out that DeJean looked completely flustered as soon as she brought it up. DeJean was all smiles as he listened to Summers, who also congratulated Blankenship on the birth of his daughter.

“Someone had to tell her to do that,” DeJean said. “It wasn’t me. Wasn’t me. … She made me nervous.

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DeJean and Summers have been together for some months now and were spotted together for the first time at the Elite Eight game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Summers also gave fans a glimpse into their Fourth of July festivities by sharing a playful TikTok. The video showed the couple having a blast in the water, taking turns dropping in and spelling out “LOVE” with their bodies to Michael Bublé’s ‘L-O-V-E.’ The clip had pulled in more than 1.7 million views, according to Athlon Sports, quickly becoming one of the weekend’s most talked-about NFL moments.

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Their relationship might come as an oddity to some, since the Eagles and Cowboys fanbases are sworn enemies. Jason Kelce even joked that DeJean was “pulling a Trojan Horse” by linking up with a Cowboys cheerleader. In a previous episode, one fan had even wondered if there was going to be any conflict of interest because of DeJean and Summers’ relationship, but the cornerback shut down those concerns.

“I mean, it’s not like we both play football,” he said. “She’s a cheerleader. There is going to be no insider information given either way.”

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The two also attended the Kentucky Derby in May together, and followed it with the NASCAR race in Coronado. Still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, it’s clear that DeJean is down bad for Summers!

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Ishani Jayara

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Ishani Jayara is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league with a focus on team narratives, season arcs, and the evolving dynamics that shape professional football. Introduced to the sport through friends, what began as casual interest steadily grew into a deep engagement with the game, guiding her toward football journalism. A longtime San Francisco 49ers supporter, she brings an informed fan’s perspective while maintaining editorial balance in her reporting. Her path into sports media has been shaped by experience in fast-paced digital environments, where she learned to navigate breaking news cycles, long-form storytelling, and the demands of consistent publishing. Alongside this, her professional background in quality-focused roles sharpened her attention to detail, structure, and clarity, qualities that now define her editorial approach. At EssentiallySports, Ishani concentrates on unpacking key NFL moments, tracking shifting team identities, and connecting on-field performances with the broader narratives surrounding the league.

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Afreen Kabir

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