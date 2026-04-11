Eagles Show Interest in Top Ole Miss Prospect as A.J. Brown Trade Rumors Heat Up

Essentials Inside The Story Uncertainty around A.J. Brown is pushing Philadelphia to explore fresh options

A rising Ole Miss prospect enters the picture

A potential move involving Brown may hinge on a specific window that could reshape the Eagles’ offense overnight

With uncertainty looming over wide receiver A.J. Brown’s future with the Philadelphia Eagles, general manager Howie Roseman and Co. are eyeing Brown’s alma mater for solutions at wideout. Despite being one of the most consistent receivers in the league and recording another 1000-yard season in 2025, the 28-year-old had a string of off-field issues that led to reports of the Eagles being open to a trade. As a result, the Philly front office has set up a pre-draft meeting with a speedster wideout from Ole Miss.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Ole Miss wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling has pre-draft meetings with the Vikings, Bucs, Bears, and Eagles, per source. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Stribling ran a 4.36-second 40,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

De’Zhaun Stribling, like A.J. Brown, has emerged as one of the more sought-after wide receiver prospects coming out of Ole Miss, with 55 catches for 811 yards with six touchdowns while maintaining 40+ catches in four out of five seasons. Alongside these consistent numbers, Stribling has elite physical attributes highlighted by his 4.36-second 40-yard dash, 36-inch vertical, and a ten-foot, seven-inch broad jump.

With these attributes, De’Zhaun Stribling is expected to be a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as per NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. The veteran draft expert further analyzed how Stribling could feature as WR4 on a roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Do the Eagles Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: QB RB FB WR TE C CB DE DT G ILB OLB P PK S T View Tony’s Picks

“Long-striding, vertical-access wideout with steady play and production. Stribling has good size and early acceleration to climb over the top of coverage but lacks short-area quickness to gain separation underneath,” wrote Zierlein. “His downfield ball skills are above average, but he struggles to consistently carve out catch space and fight through contested-catch contact for tight-coverage wins. He has legit speed after the catch once he finds open grass. He’s also one of the most competitive run blockers in the WR class. Stribling projects as an immediate WR4 who could eventually work his way into a starting role.”

If Stribling falls to the Eagles’ pick (Round 2, 54th selection), he could seamlessly fit into a receiving corps led by DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks (traded from Green Bay), Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and Elijah Moore (free agency signings) and develop into a solid option over the coming years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now shifting focus back to A.J. Brown, with the Eagles setting up a pre-draft meeting with De’Zhaun Stribling, an NFL insider has revealed a possible timeline for a trade involving the disgruntled wide receiver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Insider reveals when the Eagles could trade A.J. Brown this offseason

With the Eagles’ front office making significant moves to improve their wide receiving depth, it appears that WR1 A.J. Brown’s time in Philadelphia could soon come to an end. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter shared additional details regarding when the Eagles are planning to move on from Brown this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A.J. Brown’s future in Philadelphia remains a topic of conversation, and in the meantime, the Eagles add another WR in Dontayvion Wicks from Green Bay,” Schefter wrote Friday on X. “The belief remains that, if an A.J. Brown trade were to happen, it would likely occur after June 1, when the cap burden would be more manageable for the Eagles.”

The decision to consider trading A.J. Brown after June 1 has its financial implications for the Eagles. If they move him before June 2, Philly would face a $43 million dead cap hit this season. However, if the franchise waits for the June 1 deadline to make the trade, the dead cap hit would be only $16 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Eagles are shifting their focus to De’Zhaun Stribling and other wideouts to reinforce their offense, A.J. Brown could soon find a new team, as a trade after June 1 would be more beneficial for the Philly salary cap.