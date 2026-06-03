Eagles Sign Former Chiefs RB After Trading A.J. Brown to Patriots

Essentials Inside The Story The former Chiefs RB had a stunning rookie year back in 2021.

However, he failed to replicate that production in the subsequent years due to injuries.

Explore how the 28-year-old fits into the Eagles roster.

A.J. Brown’s exit from the Philadelphia Eagles wasn’t the only change on the team’s roster. The passing attack had already begun to take shape this offseason, but the rushing offense still needed some help. That is why Howie Roseman brought in this running back, who is also looking for another chance.

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Elijah Mitchell spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played just one game before being released on December 20. The move continued a downward trajectory in his career after he burst onto the scene in 2021.

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The running back was picked in the sixth round of the 2021 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Playing his rookie season under Kyle Shanahan’s running back-friendly offense, he rushed for 963 yards and 9 touchdowns at a healthy 4.7 yards per carry. He also showed his presence in the backfield for 137 yards and a TD. The highlight, however, was his speed at Louisiana’s Pro Day, where he ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash. After his rookie season, he was genuinely viewed as the future franchise running back for the 49ers.

However, the subsequent years failed to deliver the same production. 2022, in particular, was a brutal year for him, as Mitchell hurt his MCL in the first game of the season. As a result, he was placed on injured reserve, which led the 49ers to make a franchise-defining trade for Christian McCaffrey. And when the 28-year-old finally did come back from the injury, McCaffrey had established himself as the engine of the 49ers’ offense.

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As if that bad luck were not enough, tragedy struck Mitchell again in Week 12 when he tore his MCL. This pretty much closed the door on his future with the 49ers, as he was unable to carve out a role for himself with the team the following season. In 2024, he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury before the season even began and missed the entire year, bringing his 49ers career to an unceremonious end.

Eventually, he was on the Chiefs’ roster for the 2025 season. Well, that stint lasted until December 20, after which he joined the Patriots. New England then released him this past April, which ultimately led to his signing with the Eagles this week.

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Mitchell joins an Eagles running back room led by Barkley, and the depth chart behind him consists of Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, and Dameon Pierce, which clearly allows Mitchell to carve out a role.

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None of those players have ever put together a season like the one Mitchell had in 2021. They have never shown that level of ability, speed, or upside. If Mitchell can stay healthy and recapture the form he displayed during his rookie year in San Francisco, he could carve out a more permanent role with the Eagles. His speed and burst could serve as the perfect complement to Barkley’s physical running style.

At the same time, Philadelphia has also officially parted ways with A.J. Brown, marking the end of a long wait.

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Philadelphia Eagles turn page over A.J. Brown chapter

On Monday, the Eagles agreed to trade A.J. Brown to the Patriots for the first-round draft pick in 2028 and a 2027 fifth-round pick. This trade, however, didn’t exactly come as a surprise, given how widely it had been speculated for months. With this trade, the wide receiver now reunites with coach Mike Vrabel.

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“Playing for this city has been an honor, and I’m thankful for every moment I had in midnight green. Thank you, Philly. Much love always. God bless,” Brown wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

After waiting until June 1 to trade the 28-year-old, the Eagles can now divide his $40 million salary cap charge between 2026 and 2027. Even during the offseason, while preparing for his eventual trade, the Eagles traded up in the first round of the 2026 draft to select USC receiver Makai Lemon. They also acquired Green Bay Packers receiver Dontayvion Wicks via trade and signed Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency.

Only time will tell how this move fares for the Eagles.