Eagles Sign QB Joe Milton Off Cowboys After Major Medical Concern Over Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles announced the shocking development on October 15, sidelining their franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. However, shortly after the update, the Eagles have already sought for Hurts’ potential replacement.

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“Breaking: The #Eagles are signing QB Joe Milton off the #Cowboys practice squad and to their 53-man roster, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X.

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On October 16, the Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Joe Milton III off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad, signing him directly to their active 53-man roster.

Because the Eagles signed Milton off an opponent’s practice squad, NFL rules dictate that he must remain on their active 53-man roster for at least three weeks.

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In the meantime, Tanner McKee will be taking over as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles while Jalen Hurts is out indefinitely.

Hurts was diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his leg. Although he was cleared to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, his Wednesday night ultrasound “revealed movement in the small blood clot,” per the Eagles’ official statement. As for Milton, he will be available as the backup signal caller.

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This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.