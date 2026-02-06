Eagles’ $66M Offensive Star’s Ominous Reaction to Jeff Stoutland’s Retirement Revealed

Two-time Super Bowl-winning offensive line coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jeff Stoutland, announced his exit from the franchise earlier this week. While reports surfaced that the team wanted him back for another season, his departure was official with his social media post. The sudden announcement shocked many across the Eagles fandom, with reactions pouring from the team members.

“Not good,” said Jordan Mailata to NFL host and analyst Chase Senior, via X. “Don’t feel good about it.”

Stoutland joined the Eagles’ coaching staff in 2013 under Chip Kelly. The Eagles’ management replaced Chip Kelly, but they always relied on the him. Kelly, Doug Pederson, and Nick Sirianni all have trusted Stoutland. He practically transformed the offensive line, making it a foundation of the franchise. Initially, he was hired as the OL, but from 2018 onwards, he was also the pass game coordinator.

It was the same year Mailata was drafted. The offensive tackle earned his first All-Pro title in 2024, which is under Stoutland’s guidance. Stoutland has always been close to him, and when Mailata made his debut, the coach was impressed by his performance.

“I think he did a nice job with that part of it,” Stoutland said. “To me, his development and his improvement each and every day is really good.”

Under his tenure, the franchise won its first-ever Super Bowl (LII) title, joining the other three teams of the NFC East. The Eagles won their second Lombardi Trophy in 2024. In that same season, Stoutland had a major role in orchestrating attacks, helping WR Saquon Barkley set the record for the most rushing yards in the regular season as well as the postseason.

Despite such an impressive feat, last Wednesday, Stoutland bid goodbye to Philly.

“Philadelphia, I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end,” wrote Jeff Stoutland on social media. “When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn’t just work here, I became one of you. Stout out.”

As per a source, the 63-year-old coach won’t be returning to coaching in the upcoming season. Hearing the news, even former Eagles center Jason Kelce also got emotional. He played a pivotal role in Kelce’s career, having worked together for 11 years. Following his departure, Kelce has nothing but gratitude for him.

“There is absolutely no one I credit more with the career I had than Jeff Stoutland,” Jason Kelce posted on X. “The consistent passion and his eagerness to teach pushed my teammates, me, and our room to amazing success.”

He further added, “I am incredible grateful to have played for Stout, 1 of 1 coach and person. I love you coach.”

While the reasons for his exit have not been made public, the internet is full of wild speculations, and some say it has to do with the franchise’s recent developments.

Could Jeff Stoutland’s exit be linked to internal matters?

Jeff Stoutland has seen several ups and downs in his career. But the last season is speculated to have been the probable trigger for him to take the sudden decision. Unlike the 2024 season, the 2025 season was not as fruitful as expected for the Eagles. Stoutland could not repeat the same success with the O-line. After all, the season was marred by injuries for the Eagles, especially that of RT Lane Johnson.

The offense did turn stagnant. From ranking second in rushing defense (179.3 YPG) in 2024, they dropped to the 18th position (116.9 YPG) in 2025. As a result, HC Nick Sirianni and former OC Kevin Patullo started to incorporate new run designs to bring the offense back to life. And many speculate that Stoutland was left behind, with neither Sirianni nor Patullo consulting him.

It goes without mentioning that the Eagles have signed 33-year-old Sean Mannion as the replacement for Patullo. The new OC is expected to bring in a new system in the locker room. Coming from the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, Mannion may not explicitly follow Stoutland’s methods. It just remains to be seen whether the changes will bear fruit in the next season.