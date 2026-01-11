Eagles Staff Forced to Separate AJ Brown & Nick Sirianni After WR’s Double Fumble Leads to Heated Altercation

The emotions are running high during the wild-card matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. Tensions spilled onto the sideline as wide receiver AJ Brown and head coach Nick Sirianni engaged in an altercation.

“The sideline with Nick Sirianni going at it little bit. Hey, Dobbs says, hey, take it easy. We’re good. We’re good. Nothing to see here. We got this,” the commentators said via Fox Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano’s post on X.

With 1:51 left in the second quarter and Philadelphia leading 13–10, cameras caught Brown and Sirianni in a visible argument on the Eagles’ sideline. In a clip shared by Vacchiano, emotions were running high following Brown’s rough stretch that included two fumbles.

However, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo downplayed the moment, explaining that Sirianni appeared to be trying to get Brown off the field to avoid a penalty for too many men.

“Sirianni told @ErinAndrews it was emotions of a playoff game,” he added. “After this, they’ll “go back to loving each other. … We’re just fine, thanks.”

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.