Eagles Star Confirms Instant Regret Over Trash-Talking Chris Jones Against Chiefs

Essentials Inside The Story Chris Jones' trash talk has a way of sticking

An Philadelphia Eagles player's moment shows how confidence can quickly turn into second thoughts in front of him

Jones later clashed with Jalen Hurts as well

Chris Jones, the defensive tackle of the Kansas City Chiefs, has a habit of notorious trash talk, which is usually very aggressive and amusing in nature. In 2020, he even attempted to insult NFL legend Tom Brady by calling him an “old a-s mother f—er” during one of the games. Brady has since retired, but the talk about Jones has not yet died. Another story involving Jones surfaced, where a Philadelphia Eagles star confessed he quickly regretted messing with the Chiefs’ defensive star.

“When I was playing guard, we were at Kansas City, and I remember going in the game, and they’re like, ‘Hey, don’t talk sh– to Chris Jones,'” center Cam Jurgens revealed on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “And I remember it was like the last play before going into half. And I, like, locked him down on a play and we threw the ball downfield, big play, and I was juiced. I just started jawing at him like first down. Like, let’s fu–ing go, in his face. And I’m like running downfield, like ready to go score. And then we fumbled the ball, and then they got it back. I’m like, that’s the last thing going into halftime.”

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However, that moment stuck with him for another reason, as he expected a response from the Chiefs’ defensive anchor.

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“I was just mad dogging Chris,” he said. “I’m like, this is about to be a rough second half here.”

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Still, the mood changed by the end as Philly escaped with a win: “It was good; we won.”

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That game happened in Week 11 of the 2023 season, where the Eagles narrowly beat the Chiefs 21-17. It was not an easy matchup, and Philly needed to struggle back. At halftime, they were behind 177 by 7, but in the second half, they blanked the Chiefs. The rain was also an issue, and the Chiefs did make some significant errors, including a fumble by TE Travis Kelce and a vital drop by WR Justin Watson.

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This notwithstanding, Jones performed well, registering five solo tackles and two sacks. That night meant more to Jurgens personally, though. He had just come back from being out since Week 4 as the right guard.

Even though he was picked as a center, he played 650 snaps at guard in 2023 without any issues, giving up no sacks and making no penalties over 654 snaps. Thanks to that reliability, he really made a difference in the run game.

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The Eagles gained an average of 4.7 yards each time he played, while they only got 3.5 yards when he wasn’t on the field. Pro Football Focus ranked him at 63.0, which put him 29th out of 81 guards.

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However, the Eagles’ back-and-forth with Jones did not end there. Last season, the Chiefs’ tone-setter again got into it with the Birds, this time trading words with Jalen Hurts.

Chris Jones and Jalen Hurts’ heated trash last season

In Week 2 of the 2025 season, Chris Jones and Jalen Hurts got into a heated argument in the last few minutes of the Eagles’ 20-17 win over the Chiefs. The defensive anchor kept chirping, with a hot mic catching the tension as Hurts lined up to kneel and end it.

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“You don’t even have 100 yards,” Jones seemingly said to Hurts while he lined up under center. Hurts fired back without hesitation: “We won the fu–ing game, shut your a-s up.”

Jones kept talking even though no one could hear him after the kneel at 1:12.

Meanwhile, Lane Johnson summed it up best, saying, “(Jones is) probably one of the best s–t talkers in the league. Top notch.”

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There was a reason for the frustration felt in Arrowhead Stadium. As the clock wound down, FOX’s Kevin Burkhardt highlighted the clear tension, as this loss dropped the Chiefs to 0-2, both losses being close games that got away from them at the end.

As a result, the exchange summed up the rivalry’s edge, with Jones bringing the noise as always. But Hurts walked off with the win, and for the Birds and their fanbase, that was the only line that mattered.