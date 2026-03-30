Eagles Star Shares Unexpected Reason Jalen Hurts Wouldn’t Take Snaps From Him at Eagles Camp

Essentials Inside The Story Jalen Hurts and a center share strong on-field chemistry

One awkward training camp detail shows how some plays unfold

This center is battling through something serious

Established over the past three seasons as starters and cemented with a Super Bowl LIX victory, the Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens and quarterback Jalen Hurts have a chemistry that shows in every snap. However, not all snaps are exactly comfortable for the QB, especially during their training camp together, per the the 26-year-old.

“In fall camp, I am soaked, I will lose like 10-15 pounds of just sweat,” said Cam Jurgens on Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “I will just be disgusting. And there will be certain plays that are supposed to be under center, and Jalen be like, we are not doing that, we are going gun.”

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While the center acknowledged the issue during fall camp when sweating is inevitable, he also takes measures to mitigate it. He uses baby powder, a big towel, and changes pants to counter the excessive sweating, making things a little easier for Hurts during the snap.

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Hurts has been part of the Eagles since 2020, whereas Jurgens joined the squad in 2022. The quarterback became a starter for The Birds in 2021, and the 26-year-old has been a mainstay starter for the offense since 2023, particularly after NFL star Jason Kelce’s retirement. Therefore, they have been playing together for three seasons and are teammates for four years, taking countless snaps.

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The Eagles teammates seemingly have great chemistry, and it shows on the gridiron. With Jurgens by his side, Hurts notched his highest and third-highest career passing yards in 2023 (3,858) and 2025 (3,224), respectively. Besides winning the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP in the 2024 season, he also won two out of his three Pro Bowl honors playing alongside the center.

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Likewise, the Eagles QB1 brings the same influence on the center, as he has also won two Pro Bowl honors in the past two seasons, and they are expected to be productive on the field despite the sweating concern. As Jurgens remains one of the standout centers in the league, his recurring back injury has been a concern since last season.

Cam Jurgens reflects on his lingering back injury

As a starter in 2024, Cam Jurgens started all regular-season games he featured in, but in the latter part of the campaign, he dealt with a back issue. He broke off his final disc before the 2025 Super Bowl run and played further with physical discomfort. In the same interview, the 26-year-old talked about the injury-plagued phase.

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“My disc broke off and got wrapped around my sciatic nerve,” stated Jurgens. “So, it was just like suffocating my leg. It was hard to walk. I don’t know how I was playing. It was easily the worst month of my life, but then also kind of the best month because we won the Super Bowl.”

Bearing that back pain and taking an epidural, he played the entire postseason. After winning the Lombardi Trophy, he certainly showed his resilience as a player. Following that successful season, he underwent back surgery in February 2025.

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Even though he played 14 regular-season games in the 2025 campaign, he reportedly did not fully rehabilitate from that injury, which affected his overall performance. In February, he went through a stem cell procedure in Colombia for the lingering back issue, and he will be aiming to recover fully before his fifth NFL season.