Eagles Star Landon Dickerson Announces Retirement Stance Amid Talk of Walking Away After Just 5 Seasons

After a difficult 2025 season, it was easy to assume Landon Dickerson would hang up his cleats. Last year was only his fifth season in the league, but he has been through a whole lot in this time. However, the offensive lineman shut down this narrative.

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When asked about whether he thought of retiring, Dickerson outright refused.

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“I’m not sure where you guys got that,” he said, via SportsRadio 94WIP.

Injuries have been Dickerson’s companion from his college days. While playing at Alabama, he suffered two ACL tears and multiple ankle injuries, after already seeing two seasons at Florida State end early because of other injuries. Even as a pro, the offensive lineman has soldiered through some injuries in his career.

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However, after tearing his meniscus in the 2025 offseason, many thought it best if he retired. He came back to play the season soon after getting surgery on the injured knee, and went on to injure his back and ankle as well that year.

Looking back, Landon Dickerson regretted returning to the field so quickly after his surgery.

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“Probably shouldn’t have gone out there and played, but you live, and you learn. You do stupid stuff when you’re young. I learned that mistake.” Dickerson said. “I don’t think there’s any reason to be tough and work through it if it’s just going to wear you down, because they don’t pay you to be hurt.”

Losing him would have caused the Eagles a lot of trouble because Dickerson is an anchor in the Eagles’ offensive line. He is a three-time Pro Bowler, and was the highest-paid guard in the league when Philadelphia granted him a four-year, $84 million extension. The deal has now been restructured, and will keep Dickerson in Philadelphia through 2027.

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That is why this is a crucial year for the veteran lineman.

Dickerson returns to the team as it transitions into a new offensive system. Dickerson said the new offense and blocking scheme are a “tremendous change” from what the Eagles ran before. He also praised new offensive line coach Chris Kuper, saying Kuper has helped the players understand the new system and adjust.

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Landon Dickerson’s health improvement

Dickerson traveled to Colombia for stem cell therapy to better alleviate his injury ahead of the 2026 season. He was there with his teammate Cam Jurgens, who had suffered a pectoral strain last season. Now that they are back, fellow offensive tackle Jordan Mailata praised their recovery and highlighted their importance on the field.

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“Super important,” Mailata said last month, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It’s actually amazing that they get to be out here right now given what they’ve gone through in the past year, what they’ve been fighting through, and for them to be healthy to participate in training camp is obviously a great sign.”

Dickerson’s PFF grades are also a testament to how valuable he is to the team. In 2024, his overall grade was a respectable 78.6, while his 79.4 run-blocking grade was seventh-highest in his position. But an injury-marred season caused those numbers to drop to 67.2 and 68.3, respectively.

“Anytime we can maintain the main group of guys in there, get the reps, especially with this new offense, the better we’re going to be,” fellow offensive tackle Johnson said in July. “And I think with us staying on the field and not missing practice and taking those reps, it builds confidence, knowing that we can endure and we can last. A lot of people are dependent on us, so we need to be out there.”

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Can Landon Dickerson keep those retirement talks at bay this year? We will have to wait and watch.