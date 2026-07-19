Eagles Star Saquon Barkley’s Home Burglarized as Police Hunt for Suspects

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Just a day after the Philadelphia Eagles opened training camp on July 17, running back Saquon Barkley found himself dealing with an off-field scare. His home in Malvern, located in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, was targeted in a home invasion. Following the incident, local police responded to the property and launched an investigation.

NBC10’s John Clark reported on X that Saquon Barkley and his family went through a scary situation early Saturday morning when people broke into their home in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Fortunately, both Barkley and his family are safe, as there’s no injury to anyone.

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“We are incredibly grateful that the Barkley family was not injured during this incident. We are asking the public to help us identify those responsible by checking any home security cameras for suspicious activity in the area around 5:00 a.m. If you saw anything unusual or have video that may assist investigators, please contact the Tredyffrin Township Police Department immediately,” the D.A.’s office said.

NBC Philadelphia reported that the people who broke into Saquon Barkley’s home ran away before police officers arrived. Investigators think a white GMC Denali SUV may have been used during the crime. Police have not said how many suspects were involved, and they have not confirmed whether anything was stolen from Barkley’s house.

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Sadly, Barkley is not the only one who has faced this kind of situation. Over the years, other NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Luka Doncic, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Julio Rodriguez have all faced this threat of home burglary.

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Among them, Burrow’s case was pretty serious as authorities charged three men with stealing nearly $300,000 worth of jewelry, luxury luggage, and other valuable items. Investigators said the suspects were believed to be part of a South American theft group. Even Patrick Mahomes’ house in a gated neighborhood in Cass County, Missouri, was broken into by burglars just after 12 a.m. on October 6, 2024, while he was away.

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In February 2025, federal prosecutors charged seven men from Chile with breaking into the homes of several NFL and NBA players. As per them the group planned the burglaries when the athletes were away from home. The suspects were accused of stealing more than $2 million worth of cash, jewelry, expensive watches, and other valuable items from the homes.

Now, while the investigation into Saquon Barkley’s home invasion, another pressure sits on him.

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Saquon Barkley’s future with the Eagles looks shaky

When Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2024 season, many Giants fans were upset because he joined one of their biggest rivals. But he proved his excellence by rushing for more than 2,000 yards and scoring 13 rushing touchdowns. He also helped the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX.

But that success couldn’t transition into the 2025 season. His stats dropped to 1,100 rushing yards. Because of that decline, his position looks shaky with the team.

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Sports Illustrated Eagles reporter Jeff Kerr believes the Eagles could release Saquon Barkley after the season because of the money left on his contract.

“Barkley makes $20.6 million a season on average and has an option bonus of $14.405 million in 2027,” Kerr said. “This plays a role in what the Eagles will do regarding Barkley’s future. The Eagles could designate Barkley as a post-June 1 cut and save just over $5 million against the salary cap, which would be a smart business decision.”

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Age can also be one of the factors.

“If the Eagles pick up the option, they are paying a lot of money for a 30-year-old running back,” Kerr said. “Barkley wasn’t elite last season, and it may not matter if he’s elite this season.”

Now, with so much pressure to prove himself in the 2026 season and a personal crisis hurting his chances, let’s wait and see how Saquon Barkley shows up this year.