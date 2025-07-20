Eagles Star Wants Deebo Samuel to ‘Quiet the Noise’ as WR Takes Shots at 49ers

Only a few are as dangerous as Deebo Samuel with the ball in his hands. His performance for the 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks is perhaps one of the most interesting instances when he ensured that the opponents had no answer to his attack. He left the Seahawks struggling throughout the day to stop him as he led the 49ers to the Divisional Round. He ended the game with an impressive 165 total yards and a touchdown. The competitive fire in him hasn’t diminished yet. And this Eagles star very much agrees…

After the shocking exit from the 49ers, the Commanders acquired Samuel in exchange for just a fifth-round draft pick in 2025. Last season, the team was inches away from reaching the Super Bowl in 2024. Just one win would have locked the deal. Following that disappointment, the team has continued to make crucial moves to strengthen its roster. To that end, Von Miller was acquired, and another piece of the puzzle is the Commanders #1.

As he is expected to elevate the Commanders, the veteran has also vowed his commitment. “tried to write me off. talk faded. every whisper. every doubt. here to show ’em the difference between hype&heart. same passion. same mission. new chapter. YR7. 🚀,” he captioned his post. To show support for the Commanders’ star and hype him up, Eagles Wide Receiver AJ Brown demanded that the veteran player shut down all the criticism. “Go get yours. Can’t wait to watch you quiet the noise,” Brown wrote in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deebo Samuel (@1deebosr)

However, after his departure from the 49ers, the player’s abilities were questioned. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons asked whether Samuel has it in him to compete and elevate the team. “San Francisco was like ‘yeah, we’re good, take him. That dude’s body’s been through a lot … I watch football every week. Deebo took a (expletive) ton of hits. The way they used him, he was like a crash test dummy. And I just wonder if (the 49ers) were like, ‘I think we took this as far as we can go.’ Like if it starts to dip, it could be on somebody else’s team,” Simmons said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.”

During Samuel’s last season, he had 51 catches for 670 yards and has scored 4 touchdowns in 15 games in his last season. It wasn’t as impressive as his past seasons. As the Commanders look toward the future, they’re expected to make some changes. Meanwhile, the veteran’s comment also seemed like subtly shading the 49ers.

But amid the swirling debates and speculation surrounding his exit, Samuel took the high road!

Deebo Samuel made it clear there’s no bad blood with the 49ers

The trade was indeed one of the most surprising. However, the Commanders’ #1 declared that he had no hard feelings toward his former team. He even took to social media to show his love and respect for the team. The veteran’s words were especially directed at general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.

“49ers know where I stand with them, and it’s nothing but love. Love [general manager] John [Lynch] and [coach] Kyle [Shanahan] to death, no bad blood, no way, shape or form. They know I’m more than appreciative of everything they done for me as a player and a man nothing but love,” he said on social media.

Well, in the past few seasons, there were seemingly signs that things weren’t going smoothly between Samuel and the team. Back in 2024, when he was struggling, the veteran had complained about not getting the ball enough. “Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!!!!!!!” he wrote in a now deleted post. His weight was also an issue.

The 2021 Pro Bowler admitted that he was 225 pounds, 10 more than what he’s officially listed as. He also dealt with health problems like pneumonia and injuries at the time, which may have affected his fitness and performance. After such a challenging run, he is excited now about his fresh start in Washington. As we can see, he is fired up for the 2025 season. It remains to be seen if he can catch up and prove his doubters wrong!