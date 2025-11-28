Struggling Jalen Hurts Faces Harsh Criticism After Challenging Eagles’ Offense

One of the many issues with the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense has been their passing game. It has been particularly weak with the team currently averaging just 193 yards per game. Their running game isn’t perfect either. As the Eagles try to stabilize their offense, both the team and quarterback Jalen Hurts are facing backlash.

Recently, analyst Greg Cosell called their passing “elementary” and questioned why Hurts and the Eagles’ offense have struggled to put up an impressive passing game despite having some of the elite players on the roster.

“There’s no motion or very little. You don’t see stacks, you don’t see bunches. You don’t see route concepts and combinations where two or three receivers are running routes that complement one another and help define reads and throws quickly for Jalen Hurts,” Cosell questioned the offense run by Hurts as well as Kevin Patullo’s playcalling.

The analyst added that the Eagles haven’t created enough opportunities for their QB. Hurts has also reportedly been getting heavily criticized for playing conservatively and avoiding deep throws. He’s holding the ball too long and opting to run, and that has caused frustration in the locker room, as per Dianna Russini.

Cosell further added, “I mean, you’ve got a quarterback who’s a veteran. He’s a Super Bowl champion, he’s a Super Bowl MVP, he’s played a lot of games in this league. Now you’ve got two really good wideouts who are highly paid, you’ve got a really good tight end, and you just have a pass game that, on a certain level, is elementary.”

He seemed to call out that there have been obvious issues with how Hurts is running the offense and Patullo’s predictable schemes. Despite the wins, the Eagles were limited to 10 points against the Green Bay Packers (Week 10) and 16 against the Detroit Lions (Week 11). Against a strong Dallas Cowboys defense, the Eagles also fell short (24–21).

The Eagles are currently scoring 23.2 points per game. And apart from the passing game, there are issues in the run game as well. Their best running back, Saquon Barkley, is averaging 3.7 yards per carry across 11 games. The team is averaging 110.5 rushing yards per game. Hurts isn’t being utilized well in the run game either, with only 80 rushing attempts.

This is certainly not the offense they envisioned. The QB has also been vocal about the issues.

Jalen Hurts calls on the Offense to establish an identity

While the Eagles may have won games earlier in the season, they need a more focused and efficient offense to make a push for the playoffs. Hurts, who is well aware of the crisis, didn’t hesitate to make his point. In a recent press conference, the Eagles QB stressed the need for the team to find out who they are offensively and stick to it throughout the season.

“We’ve just got to settle in an identity,” Hurts said. “I think that’s more important. Settle in an identity, commit to it, and then we fine-tune those things knowing that, there’s going to be some ups, there’s going to be some downs, but we’re all confident in what we’re doing.”

Hurts also acknowledged that the Eagles’ offensive identity has shifted from game to game, sometimes leaning on the pass, other times on the run, and while that’s acceptable when they’re winning, he hinted that the inconsistency isn’t sustainable.

“The identity needs to be something everybody’s in alignment in,” Hurts explained. “So, it’s not a matter of how it looks. I don’t care how it looks, I don’t care who does it, I just like for it to get done.”

With the playoffs looming, the disconnect between the playbook and the players is a gap the Eagles must close before their championship aspirations fade.