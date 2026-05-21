Eagles Super Bowl Champ Arrested Second Time For Speeding Violation

With OTAs right around the corner, the Philadelphia Eagles have been dealt an unexpected setback after linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. was arrested on May 15. The 25-year-old was accused of speeding and reckless driving in Georgia, the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office reported on Wednesday.

“Eagles EDGE Nolan Smith was arrested last Friday in Georgia for reckless driving and speeding. He was reportedly clocked going 137 mph in a 70 mph zone.” Eagle Times shared on X.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the Sheriff’s Office, that night, Smith was recorded going 135 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone on the interstate at 10:41 in the evening, according to a representative, as per ESPN. Smith was released shortly after the arrest as he made bail after the bond, per the Sheriff’s office, which also revealed that a future court date for Smith has been issued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles drafted the 25-year-old in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and was part of the dominant Georgia defense, including Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean, and Jordan Davis, who all were picked by Philadelphia. Smith recorded 6.5 regular-season sacks in 2024 before clocking four more in the playoffs as he played a crucial role in the Eagles’ Super Bowl run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith has 10.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, and 10 tackles for loss over three seasons in Philadelphia. Last season, he recorded 31 total tackles (15 solo), 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble in 12 regular-season games. Despite the dip in production, the Eagles organization picked up his fully guaranteed fifth-year option before the 2026 season.

However, with his arrest, Nolan Smith Jr.’s future with the franchise appears to be under a cloud of doubt, especially since this is his second arrest for driving-related issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eagles’ Nolan Smith Jr. also faced arrest for speeding in 2022

This recent incident isn’t the first time Smith has been arrested for traffic violations, as the Eagles linebacker faced similar charges in January 2022. Driving home from the Atlanta airport, Smith was driving at 89 miles per hour, 44 miles per hour over the limit, in a construction zone in Barrow County.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Smith was charged with speeding in a construction zone and driving on a suspended license,” the report about his arrest by Marc Weiszer said. “He was reportedly going 89 miles per hour, 44 miles per hour over the limit, while traveling through Barrow County on his way home from the airport in Atlanta. Both of Smith’s charges were misdemeanors, and he was released shortly after being brought in. His license had been suspended since January 19, 2021. At the time of his arrest, Smith reportedly said that he was getting his license reinstated the next day.”

Nolan Smith Jr. has now been arrested twice for dangerous driving, raising serious concerns about his judgment off the field. The Eagles will likely need to address the situation soon, as his fifth-year option and roster spot could both be at risk.