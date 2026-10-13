“The Face of the League”: Roger Goodell Makes Bold Claim About Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts completed just 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. But the disappointing performance has not changed how NFL commissioner Roger Goodell views the quarterback, who continues to carry a major profile beyond the United States.

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Speaking with SportsRadio 94WIP in London, Goodell made his position clear when asked why the Eagles are regularly selected for international games.

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“Well, it all starts with the leadership. Jeffrey Lurie, I think, believes very strongly in the international aspect of our game and in bringing our game to the globe and to our fans around the globe. And it’s intentional,” Goodell said. “The Eagles are obviously a very popular team in the States, but also globally. Jalen Hurts is the face of the league, not just here, but around the world.”

Last time, Philadelphia played in Brazil in 2024 and, ironically, has even faced Jacksonville in London in 2018, when the Eagles defeated the Jaguars 24-18.

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Goodell also praised the way players are building their brands through the league’s international presence. He had more praise for Hurts when asked how the quarterback represents the NFL. The commissioner mentioned that Hurts “cares deeply about the game” and brings ideas that can help the NFL get better.

“Fantastic. I mean, I’m so proud of our players in general,” he said. “Not just what they do on the field, it’s really more what they do off the field. And Jalen cares deeply about the game as the rest of our players do.”

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Hurts has built his reputation through his play on the field, especially after his team defeated the Chiefs in their last Super Bowl matchup, ending a 6-year drought. Hurts has led the Eagles to two Super Bowls and won Super Bowl LIX, taking home MVP honors.

His Super Bowl LVII performance showcased his dual-threat ability. Hurts threw for 304 yards and a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also ran for 70 yards and three touchdowns.

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His ability to create plays with his legs remains a major part of his game. Hurts set the NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season with 15 in 2023.

Hurts has become a central figure in Philadelphia’s offense and one of the NFL’s most recognizable players. In fact, beyond the field, he was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People for his community work and public impact. However, his status has not spared him from criticism during the Eagles’ recent loss.

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Philadelphia won its first two games of the 2026 season but has now lost three in a row. The latest defeat stung: with eight seconds left, Elliott’s kick put Philadelphia ahead, until Abdullah’s 53-yard kickoff return set up Little’s game-winning 57-yarder as time expired.

Hurts finished that game with one touchdown pass and no interceptions, but Philadelphia’s offense could not sustain drives late, allowing Jacksonville to steal the game on the final play. The team is now 2-3, adding pressure on the quarterback and the coaching staff to turn things around.

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The Eagles will have a chance to respond at home in Week 6, when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 18. With the season beginning to slip away, Hurts will need to help Philadelphia find answers quickly.

Goodell’s comments offer a reminder of the standing Hurts has earned across the league. Now, the quarterback must help his team’s results catch up with that reputation.