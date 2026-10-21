“There Must Be a Full Investigation”: NFLPA Issues Strong Statement on Jalen Hurts Injury Controversy After NFL Said It Has No Plans to Review His Care

The NFL has backed the Philadelphia Eagles in how they handled Jalen Hurts’ medical condition. The NFLPA, however, wants a full investigation into the care the quarterback received after he played against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London with a blood clot in his calf.

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The union issued its statement on October 20, after the league said it had no plans to investigate the Eagles or discipline the team.

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“The NFLPA is not aware of any NFL investigation into the medical care provided to Jalen Hurts. In fact, the league previously informed the union that it did not plan to review the care he received. Before conclusions are drawn about how this situation was handled, there must be a full investigation into what occurred. Determining the facts is essential to ensuring players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward.”

On October 19, the Eagles revealed that Hurts had been diagnosed with two serious clotting conditions: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary emboli affecting both lungs. Hurts is clinically stable and is being treated with blood thinners. The team and his agent, Nicole Lynn, said they expect him to make a full recovery, although he cannot participate in contact activities while receiving treatment.

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“Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery,” Lynn said. “We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners.”

The timeline of events has drawn attention because Hurts played all 62 offensive snaps in Philadelphia’s 19-17 loss to Jacksonville on October 11. Hurts initially received medical attention for his calf on October 8, four days after being cleated during Philadelphia’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. An ultrasound conducted in London on October 10 revealed a superficial blood clot.

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According to the Eagles, team doctors and medical professionals in London assessed his condition and cleared him to play. They considered movement and physical activity important and advised that he undergo another ultrasound within 72 hours after the game and the flight back. After Hurts returned to Philadelphia, another ultrasound revealed movement in the clot, and he was ruled out of the game against the Carolina Panthers.

The NFL has defended the decisions made during that process.

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“If you’re not sitting in that room with that patient and ​you don’t have all the data, if you are speculating as a ​physician on ⁠what should have been done, you are unprofessional and unethical in doing that,” NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills said.

Despite the NFLPA’s demand for answers, the league has backed Philadelphia’s handling of the case and has no plans to pursue disciplinary action against the team.

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The NFL is standing by the Eagles, but the NFLPA wants answers before the case is closed. With Hurts facing the rest of the season on the sidelines, the decision to let him play in London is now under fresh scrutiny.



