Things Are Getting ‘Toxic’ With A.J. Brown Despite Nick Sirianni & Eagles’ Damage Control: Insider

Despite a 7-2 record, the Eagles remain a troubled franchise. Wide receiver A.J. Brown has been vocal about offensive inconsistency and poor play-calling. He is on pace for the worst statistical season of his career. But recently, after Brown doubled down on his criticisms, things turned from bad to worse for head coach Nick Sirianni. An NFL insider recently described this situation as “toxic.”

“I know there were those murmurs before the trade deadline about will they trade him?” Ari Meirov said on his show, NFL Spotlight. “It was impossible, nearly impossible to trade AJ Brown simply because of the amount of dead money that would have hit the Eagles’ salary cap by doing it.”

Meirov was analyzing Brown’s recent rant, where the 28-year-old WR was on a live stream with Twitch streamer JankyRondo, who was playing Madden NFL 26. Here, Brown was asked in the in-game chat if everything was going well.

The 28-year-old responded, “No. It’s been a s*** show.” He also issued a warning telling all fantasy football players to “get rid” of him.

With 31 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns in eight games, Brown is on pace to finish with around 800 receiving yards, which would be a career low compared to his 869 yards in 2021. Despite these issues, the Eagles coach was firm in doing damage control. HC Nick Sirianni has presented a united front when asked about these conflicts within the team.

“We are in tune with what’s going on here, the relationships we have here, and the process we have in here, and AJ [Brown] is all in,” Sirianni said in an appearance on Sports Radio WIP.

Following comments from the Eagles’ head coach, QB Jalen Hurts was also asked about the situation with the offense.

How did Jalen Hurts react to A.J. Brown’s comments?

As the Eagles gear up to face the Detroit Lions in a thrilling NFC battle at Lincoln Financial Field, QB Jalen Hurts was asked about the A.J. Brown saga and his comments about the team’s offense. Hurts, composed as he is on the field, replied with a straightforward answer about backing his team.

“My focus always goes back to what the group is doing and what the collective is. Obviously, A.J. plays a pivotal role in what we’ve been and what we’ve done.” Hurts asserted in the press conference. “We just have to continue to grow with that every day.”

He then concluded his answer by sharing how addressing the issue would only lead to further distractions.

Heading into next week, the Eagles are the only NFC team that the Detroit Lions haven’t defeated under head coach Dan Campbell since 2021. To maintain this record, HC Nick Sirianni and his team will certainly have to work hard. Both teams sit atop their respective divisions, setting the stage for one of the most compelling NFC matchups of the season.