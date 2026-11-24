Things were already tense for the Philadelphia Eagles heading into their Week 11 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They came in with a seven-game losing streak and a 2-7 record, and the pressure on the coaching staff was obvious. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s job security had become a weekly talking point, so when the 19-16 win over the Steelers cooled his hot seat a little, it felt like a team finally catching its breath.

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Then came the sideline scuffle between Eagles’ defensive line coach Clint Hurtt and head strength and conditioning coach Fernando Noriega, a moment that could have hung over the win if the Eagles had lost.

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According to PHLY Sports reporter E.J. Smith, Sirianni spoke with Hurtt just a few minutes after the dustup and appeared to laugh it off, signaling that the issue was settled on the spot.

“So, the reason it caught my eye is because you just see, like, knock back, like you see Nando [Noriega] go way back. And it obviously was heated in the moment. But I did think like you could tell moments after, you know, a couple of players were sort of laughing. And Clint Hurtt obviously was worked up, but, like Nick talked to Clint Hurtt a few minutes later, I saw Nick was kind of laughing as well,” Smith said.

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The game took place on November 22, and right from the get-go, it had several heated moments. Midway through the third quarter, Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected after drawing two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties following altercations with Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. The ejection spiked emotions along both sidelines.

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Shortly after the Metcalf ejection, Fernando Noriega, who also serves as Philadelphia’s Director of Player Performance and Sports Science and helps manage sideline boundaries, repeatedly instructed Clint Hurtt and several defensive players to step back off the white sideline stripe to avoid a bench penalty.

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“According to Smith, Hurtt turned and looked to grab Noriega by the throat before the two were separated. He confirmed with players post-game, who explained that Noriega was trying to keep Hurtt and some of the defensive players back on the sideline, and Hurtt didn’t appreciate the constant reminders,” Bleeding Green Nation reported Tuesday.

Minutes later, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reportedly walked over to address the situation.

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That said, the scuffle didn’t happen without a reason.

As part of his duties as Philadelphia’s head strength and conditioning coach, Noriega helps manage the team’s bench area. Under NFL rules, coaches and non-active players are prohibited from standing on or crowding the white sideline border during play, as doing so risks an unsportsmanlike conduct or sideline interference penalty.

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During the third quarter, Noriega kept instructing Hurtt and the defensive linemen to step back out of the restricted zone. Hurtt, who is known for a fiery, intense coaching style, grew frustrated. Also, this isn’t the first time the Eagles defensive line coach has found himself in the headlines for a scuffle.

Ironically, during an earlier Eagles-Steelers matchup in December 2024, Clint Hurtt and head coach Nick Sirianni had a heated sideline confrontation.

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After defensive tackle Jalen Carter was flagged for unnecessary roughness, Sirianni stormed toward Carter to reprimand him, and Hurtt stepped in front of the head coach to shield his player, leading to a tense face-to-face argument caught on broadcast cameras.

Later in the game, once emotions settled, broadcast cameras also caught Sirianni and Carter hugging on the sideline to show there were no lingering hard feelings.

When asked about the moment that prompted the heated argument after the game, Sirianni downplayed any friction with Hurtt or Carter and focused on accountability.

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“He made a play that is not part of our standard, so my job is to correct that,” Sirianni said. “I love Jalen Carter. I love what he brings to this football team. Right there, he needed to be smarter in that situation because it could have given them the ball back.”

Likewise, Nick Sirianni also shared a similar expression following the recent scuffle between Clint Hurtt and Fernando Noriega during the Week 11 clash against the Steelers.