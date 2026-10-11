Things Turn Ugly Between Eagles and Jaguars as Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Bryan Thomas Jr. Ejected Over Kickoff Brawl

Thirteen seconds. That’s how long it took for the Philadelphia Eagles to lose a linebacker in London. After Philadelphia won the toss and deferred, the Jacksonville Jaguars returned the opening kickoff for an apparent touchdown. But offsetting penalties wiped it out, with the Eagles lined up illegally and the Jaguars flagged for holding.

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Amidst the chaos, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Bryan Thomas Jr. began fighting at midfield. Players from both benches came onto the field and got involved. By the time order returned, both men had been ejected from the Week 5 game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

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“Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and #Jaguars LB Bryan Thomas Jr. got into it at midfield on the opening kickoff — and both players have been ejected,” NFL insider Ari Meirov captioned a post with a video of the brawl incident.

The situation grew intense as multiple referees lost their hats in the pile after already throwing their physical flags to regain control of the field. In total, a staggering five penalty flags were thrown on the game’s singular opening play.

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Following the lengthy conference on the field to sort through the chaos, the referee crew announced that both Trotter Jr. and Thomas Jr. were assessed matching personal fouls for unsportsmanlike conduct/unnecessary roughness.

Subsequently, both players were escorted to their respective locker rooms.

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The ejections immediately impacted both teams’ game plans. Trotter Jr. had just moved into a prominent starting role for Vic Fangio’s Eagles defense the prior week, leaving Philadelphia thin at linebacker.

Meanwhile, Thomas Jr., while primarily a special teams asset and rotational edge defender, forced Jacksonville to lean heavier on depth options like Dennis Gardeck and Danny Striggow.

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Because the game just occurred, the league office is expected to review the high-profile midfield brawl early this week. Given that it took place on an international stage and involved thrown punches, hefty NFL fines and multi-game suspensions are anticipated for both individuals.

That said, this isn’t the only incident that involved brawling this year around the NFL teams.

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On August 18, 2026, the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints met for a joint practice session. Instead, the collaborative effort turned into a brawl between the two teams, with roughly eight to ten separate fights breaking out.

As a result, the league office slapped the Cowboys and the Saints with $500,000 organizational fines each.

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Apart from that, the NFL has been very active in punishing post-play taunting and unsportsmanlike gestures on the field. For instance, just this month, the league issued identical $14,926 fines to Cleveland Browns players Deshaun Watson and Quinshon Judkins for an explicit “smoking” celebration gesture during their game.

Moving back to Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Bryan Thomas Jr., the broadcast replay indicated that closed-fist punches were thrown during the midfield scrum; both players are facing mandatory minimum fines under the 2026 NFL Fine Schedule. A first-time fighting infraction carries a baseline fine of $12,537 to $14,491.

As for suspension risk, the NFL has a zero-tolerance policy for brawls that disrupt the game, especially during high-profile international showcase games in London. As a result, the league office will review the tape, and both players could face a one-to-two-game suspension without pay.

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However, the official decision of the league remains to be seen.