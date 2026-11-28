The Eagles won 39-38 against the Cowboys, the biggest comeback ever in a Thanksgiving game, with Joe Milton leading the way. After losing seven games in a row, Philadelphia has now won two straight; at 4-7, they are barely hanging on in the NFC East race.

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Former Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles said Milton’s true test has only begun.

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“But I’ll tell you this, if you’re the Philadelphia Eagles, watch the film,” Nick Foles said on The SZN with Nick Foles & Evan Moore. “Be very critical. Take notes. Use 24 hours. Don’t take the whole weekend and celebrate this win. Take 24 hours. You can probably take 36 if you want, but there’s still a lot of season left. Because if I know anything about the NFL, you can throw seven touchdowns in one game. And if you go out and throw four picks, you just reset everything. It’s about the next game now.

“… Enjoy that energy, that emotion, that momentum you created. There are a lot of injuries that just happened that are going to affect the team. So, they have a little they have some extra days. Get in the training room, get healthy, get the weightlifting in, enjoy your family, enjoy some food, study the Arizona Cardinals because next week, you’ve got to forget about it. … And that’s where I think the challenge will be for a young quarterback.”

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Foles became the figure he is in Philadelphia today by stepping in for an injured Carson Wentz in the 2017 season. A backup QB suddenly starting rarely leads to a win. But Foles hung on to the fight, took the Eagles to the Super Bowl, and won it all. That’s why he knows that the battle is far from over for Joe Milton, who has stepped up for a team that is in near shambles.

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Milton has had a bumpy ride as the Eagles’ quarterback. He threw for 169 yards and no touchdowns in a loss to the Giants, and he was sacked seven times. He had a quiet game in a win over the Steelers too, with 141 yards and no touchdowns. Then Thanksgiving came along, and Milton was a revelation.

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For most of the game, Dallas was winning. But in the fourth quarter alone, the Eagles scored 22 points, including a touchdown from Makai Lemon. With two seconds left, Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field goal to win the game. It was the biggest comeback in Thanksgiving history, and Milton finished with 331 yards, three touchdowns, and a rushing score.

Milton was the star of the show. He launched two touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith earlier in the game that were at least 45 yards. He is an underrated talent and can prove to be Philadelphia’s answer at quarterback for as long as Jalen Hurts is out. However, Milton took on a team whose defense had never really packed a punch this season.

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The Eagles are yet to face Seattle’s darkside defense and Super Bowl-favorites San Francisco 49ers. Can Milton withstand the pressure of these opponents?

The playoffs will most likely not happen for Philadelphia, but they have a chance to save face in the NFC East.

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“The only focus now is the Arizona Cardinals because this NFC East is still open,” Foles added. “But we’re going to need that same type of play next week. And it doesn’t just happen. It happens with preparation each and every day, film study, and then going out there and just having the freedom to let it rip and play without fear.”

The division is tight right now. The Giants lead at 6-3-1, and the Commanders are at 4-5-1. The Cowboys are at 5-7, and the Eagles are at 4-7. With two wins in a row, Philadelphia is moving in the right direction. But for Philadelphia to end its season on a relatively respectable note, Joe Milton has to step up.