Titans Star Talks Trash to Eagles Fans After Taking a Late Lead, Then Has to Congratulate Jalen Hurts on the Win Minutes Later

Before kicking off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons thought he had the ultimate cheat code. His advice? Force Jalen Hurts to “just be a QB.” Fast forward to the fourth quarter: Titans kicker Joey Slye nails a 33-yard field goal to put Tennessee up 20-17, and Simmons genuinely believed the mission was accomplished. Flushed with premature victory, he turned to the Philadelphia faithful in the stands, grabbed his crotch, and let loose a barrage of obscenities. His biggest mistake? Thinking the game was already over.

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An X clip posted by Eagles Nation captured Simmons’ vulgar exchange in all its glory, but Jalen Hurts took that disrespect personally. Fueled by a quiet resolve to avenge his fans, Hurts launched a cold-blooded two-minute drill. With just nine seconds on the clock, he delivered the ultimate reality check, a three-yard touchdown strike to Darius Cooper to snatch a dramatic 24-20 win. Guess what? The post-game moment showed another subtle drama between the QB and the DT.

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After the Eagles’ win, Simmons was seen sheepishly coming up to Hurts while the latter was being interviewed and congratulating him on the win. The Eagles QB also didn’t shy away from cheekily calling Simmons out for a comment he made coming into the game.

“You started that s***, I had to finish it,” Hurts said, grinning, before returning to finish his on-field interview.

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Simmons’ pre-game blueprint set the stage for an absolute pressure-cooker at Nissan Stadium. As NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro reported, Jalen Hurts didn’t offer a fiery response when asked about Simmons’ challenge to make him a pocket passer. Instead, the Eagles quarterback offered a stone-cold, four-word response: “I’m aware of it.”

Imago DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 11: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 talks to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 at they walk off of the field together at the conclusion of a regular season NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions on September 11, 2022 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 11 Eagles at Lions Icon220911270

The two teams had been going toe to toe throughout the game. The Titans scored first, securing seven points in the first quarter with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Cam Ward and an extra point by Joey Slye. In the second quarter, the Eagles opened their scoring, with a two-yard rush by Tank Bigsby and an extra point by Jake Elliott. It continued to be a tight game overall until Simmons and Marcus Harris intercepted the Eagles’ QB in the fourth quarter.

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But Hurts came through, executing a brilliant nine-play, 65-yard game-winning drive. He connected with DeVonta Smith for the final 19 yards, advancing to the 3-yard line with 14 seconds remaining. And then Darius Cooper did his job sincerely.

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Guess what? It was Cooper’s first career NFL touchdown, and Hurts was quick enough to praise his wideout.

“It’s special,” he said. “I think the way he goes about his business, we’ve all seen him show what he’s capable of and his ability … for him and how he stepped in and on a day like that, we needed everybody.”

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Statistically, Hurts had a solid day, going 26 of 37 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, though his two interceptions did hand Tennessee extra lifelines. Still, when the dust settled, the Eagles walked out of Nashville with a 2-0 record. Facing the post-game heat, Simmons was quick to clarify his earlier remarks, insisting he only meant the Titans needed to keep Hurts from breaking off explosive runs. But while football fans are usually quick to forgive a little misconstrued trash talk, will the NFL office turn a blind eye to his vulgar display toward the crowd?

Jeffery Simmons Clarifies Pre-Week 2 Comments on Jalen Hurts

Against the Titans, Jalen Hurts simply allowed the game to show Simmons what’s what. Their interaction at the end of the game further suggested the two players definitely had mutual respect.

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What’s more, Simmons later elaborated on his pre-game comment, clarifying that it wasn’t a dig at Hurts. During his post-game locker room interview, Simmons explained that his earlier comment was an observation about how the Eagles’ offense worked.

“That’s not a shot at Jalen that he can’t throw the ball downfield,” Simmons said. “We saw that he can throw the ball downfield. He’s a Super Bowl MVP. It’s not a shot at Jalen. The thing was, if we could keep him in the pocket and eliminate him from scrambling and running, which I think we did a hell of a job of that, and make him go sideways, like, we could be successful.”

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When it comes to vulgar behavior, the NFL league office rarely cares for post-game explanations, especially when the evidence is captured in 4K. Obscene gestures strictly fall under unsportsmanlike conduct rules, carrying standardized fines of $14,926 for a first offense and escalating to $20,897 for a second offense. The league proved just how swiftly it drops the hammer in Week 1, fining Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs $14,926 for “illegal celebrations and vulgar acts” after he climbed the goalpost against these very same Eagles. Now, after his sideline meltdown at Nissan Stadium, Simmons has marched himself straight into the NFL’s disciplinary crosshairs.