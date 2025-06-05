Eagles to Join 2 NFL Teams in Coveted Super Bowl History After Saquon Barkley’s Strong Message to His Teammates

The Philadelphia Eagles may very well boast the best running back room in the NFL. Leading the charge is Saquon Barkley, widely regarded as the top back in the league right now. Behind him, the Eagles added bruising veteran AJ Dillon in free agency and brought in promising rookie Will Shipley with a fourth-round pick in the 2024 Draft. It’s a deep, versatile group that gives Philadelphia a dynamic mix of power, speed, and experience in the backfield. But Eagles as a team are not quite satisfied with what they have achieved in the season as of yet.

It seems they are chasing yet another title in 2025, and Saquon is leading the charge. Only the 2022-23 Kansas City Chiefs and 2003-04 New England Patriots have been able to achieve this feat in the past. As the Eagles gear up for a run at back-to-back Lombardi Trophies, Saquon Barkley says the energy at OTAs hasn’t dropped one bit. According to him, the intensity feels just like last year, when the team was out to prove itself. Now, Former NFL player Chase Daniels also feels that the team is ready to achieve the unthinkable. He sat down for a chat on The Athletes’ Perspective podcast. While speaking on the podcast, Chase made it clear that the Eagles as a team have no weakness, which makes them the favorite to win the title yet again.

The Facility took to their X account to share the conversation where the 38-year-old pointed out why the Eagles are a favorite. He said, “Look, I expect the Eagles to repeat. It’s not gonna be easy. They’re the most well-constructed football team in the NFL. Like from top to bottom. Coaches to the 53rd man player. To their practice squad, to their GM, to their receiver room. You look at them and feel there’s really no weakness. Like on paper, there’s really no weakness. But you still gotta go out there, and you gotta do it. My thing is like when you do win a Super Bowl and lot of us in the desk have, the next year is different than you have experienced before. Your off-season is shortened. You play for a lot longer.”

Chase further added, “If healthy, they have one of the best chances out of anybody to accomplish that,”. Eagles as a team are leaving no stones unturned in their preparation, but Saquon has been their go-to man for all problems this season. On June 2, Saquon made headlines for all the right reasons — and it was a moment worthy of the spotlight. The NFL’s top running back from the 2024 season earned the coveted honor of gracing the cover of Madden NFL 26. A milestone reserved for the league’s most iconic figures. However, more than his milestone, the 28-year-old is focused on winning the title again. Moreover, he feels his team knows the recipe for it.

Saquon Barkley is ready to chase a second title and he knows how to do it

The Philadelphia Eagles are showing no signs of a Super Bowl hangover. With their eyes set firmly on a second straight Lombardi, Barkley noted that the energy during organized team activities hasn’t dropped one bit. In fact, it mirrors last year’s intensity, when the team was out to prove they belonged among the elite. The difference now? They’ve already tasted what it takes to win, and they’re building on that foundation with purpose and focus. While speaking on the NFL Network’s The Insiders, the 28-year-old gave the fans an insight as to what the atmosphere in the camp is all about.

He said, “The best way I can answer that question is success is not an accident. We know the recipe. We know what it takes. We can’t skip any steps to get to where we want to get to. Last OTAs, it was the same thing, and we already know how training camp’s gonna be, and we know how it’s gonna be during the season. We know the recipe, and we just got to stick to it, and a little bit of luck when that comes in with staying healthy. We do that, with the talent that we have and the coaches that we have, we’ll be in a good position.”

In his 2024 season, Saquon racked up an astonishing 2,005 rushing yards and found the end zone 13 times, but he didn’t stop there. Including the playoffs, Barkley shattered the NFL’s single-season rushing record with a jaw-dropping total of 2,504 yards. His efforts were rewarded in a big way—a Super Bowl ring, a well-deserved new contract, and the ultimate nod of pop culture recognition: landing on the cover of Madden. Like all elite competitors, Saquon takes pride in what he and the Eagles achieved. But he’s not dwelling on past glory. For him, the celebration is over. A new challenge looms ahead, and he’s already locked in on climbing the next mountain.