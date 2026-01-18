Eagles to Make Mike McDaniel Decision After Fired Kevin Patullo Put All Blame on Jalen Hurts & Co.

Essentials Inside The Story Mike McDaniel could sign with the Eagles but not as a Head Coach.

McDaniel is still on the hunt for a Head Coach roll.

Kevin Patullo doen't believe he was the reason for the Eagles' offensive struggles.

After being eliminated in the Wild Card Round, the Philadelphia Eagles are shifting their focus to the 2026 season. With Kevin Patullo being fired, fans are wondering if former Miami Dolphins Head Coach could sign with the Eagles as their new offensive coordinator.

On January 18, a fan asked ESPN’s Jeff Darlington if Mike McDaniel would get an interview with the Eagles. Darlington replied with a simple, “Yes.” But there has been no official confirmation about it yet.

Ever since parting ways with the Dolphins, McDaniel has been interviewing with multiple teams. According to Darlington, “He’s talking to three teams today, one team each of the next three days, and it’s possible three other OC jobs open up.” Jeff also took to X to share that while McDaniel seems to be more interested in an HC role, he is still keeping his options open and certainly is fond of the Offensive Coordinator jobs.

“The point is, aside from a can’t-turn-it-down offer, he’d like to assess all options and then decide,” Jeff Darlington added.

The former Dolphins HC wants to consider all his options before making a final decision.

As Patullo is gone, the Eagles face a crucial choice for their next offensive coordinator. McDaniel’s experience and track record make him a top candidate, but he’s carefully weighing multiple opportunities before deciding. While nothing is finalized, his potential arrival could bring stability to an offense that struggled last season, giving fans hope for a stronger 2026 campaign.

Patullo’s struggles and what McDaniel could face

Kevin Patullo’s time as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator ended with a lot of criticism. The Eagles started the season strong by winning their first four games. But as the season progressed, the Eagles, while picking up victories, the offense was not at the top of its game. This resulted in Patullo’s firing.

After being fired, Patullo blamed Jalen Hurts’ play and the team’s offense for the struggles. NFL legend Richard Sherman broke down the situation, saying Patullo needed to take responsibility.

Sherman compared the Eagles’ offense to “a Ferrari with a Toyota Corolla engine,” he said on the SZN with Nick Foles & Evan Moore podcast. Sherman noted that the team had top talent but was not performing well.

Under Patullo, the Eagles’ offense fell from top 10 rankings in points and yards to 24th in the league. Despite having star players like Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith, the offense struggled. Sherman said Patullo designed plays that had little chance of success and reminded fans that when things go wrong, the coach is responsible.

Patullo started with the Eagles in 2021 as a pass game coordinator and became offensive coordinator in 2025. While the passing game ranked 23rd, the running game dropped to 18th, a big fall from previous seasons. The Eagles now face their fifth offensive coordinator in five years, and Hurts could see his seventh in seven seasons.

The Eagles now face a big decision with their offensive coordinator spot open. Mike McDaniel could bring experience and stability, but he is still looking at other options. Patullo’s struggles and blame on the players showed the need for strong leadership. Fans hope the team can fix its offense next season. A smart hire could help Jalen Hurts and the Eagles perform much better in 2026. Do you think the Eagles should hire McDaniel?