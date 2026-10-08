Eagles Trade Away Super Bowl Winner While OBJ Joins Championship Contender in Major Moves

How cruel is the NFL? Philadelphia Eagles captain Jordan Mailata’s words made that clear. “It hurts. It’s a cruel reminder; it’s the nature of the business,” he said after he got to know a teammate had been traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

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Despite many NFL analysts calling the move a positive one for the team, Mailata couldn’t come to terms with it. Here is all you need to know about the trade.

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According to reporter Adam Schefter’s post, the Eagles sent two-time Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning center Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

The Ravens’ search at center has already taken them through several options since All-Pro Tyler Linderbaum left in free agency. That revolving door now includes Vega Ioane, who becomes the fourth player Baltimore has tried at the position. That’s where Cam Jurgens comes in. Even Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta believes the player would do well in Baltimore.

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“Cam is a player we have long admired going all the way back to the draft process. He’s a young foundational piece along our offensive line, a great scheme and cultural fit who will contribute quickly in Baltimore. We are confident that Cam will significantly impact our team and community.”

But for those who don’t know, Jurgens was not just another offensive lineman in Philadelphia. The Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the idea that he would eventually take over for Jason Kelce, who retired after the 2023 season. So, why such a shift now? That’s the most obvious question at this hour.

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As senior NFL reporter Albert Breer explained, “Cam Jurgens wasn’t good at LG. When he moved, second-year man Drew Kendall showed he’s capable at C. New Ravens O values a heady, vet C. Flier on Ethan Pocic didn’t work. Jurgens gets to go back to C, is signed long-term.”

Another NFL analyst, Kyle Youmans, echoed almost the same sentiment. He wrote on X:

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“Plenty of positives to the Cam Jurgens deal: Ravens needed a starting-caliber IOL (specifically at center). This moves Jurgens AND Vega back to their natural position. Gives OLine a stable five to build with after multiple combinations to begin the season. Team-friendly contract over multiple years (thru 2029). BAL keeps their premium 2027 draft capital. Even with his recent performance (all at guard), this trade could be a huge positive for the future of the Baltimore OL.”

While analysts were busy discussing the shift, Jurgens dropped a long post on social media thanking everyone.

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“There’s truly nothing like playing in Philadelphia. I’m grateful for every memory, every relationship, and every moment I got to experience as an Eagle. Thank you for everything,” he wrote.

On the other hand, according to Jordan Schultz’s post, the Vikings are signing Odell Beckham Jr. to their practice squad. But here’s the catch: there is an old connection behind OBJ joining the Vikings.

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OBJ has some old connections with the Vikings

Last week, the update came that Odell Beckham Jr. was released by the Giants. And this Wednesday, he was at the Vikings’ practice. So, what happened in between? Here enters head coach Kevin O’Connell.

O’Connell served as the offensive coordinator for the Rams during the 2021–22 season when OBJ signed with the team mid-season. Under O’Connell’s offensive guidance, Beckham emerged as a critical playmaker, recording five regular-season touchdown catches and playing a pivotal role throughout the team’s postseason run, which culminated in a Super Bowl LVI victory.

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Following OBJ’s release from the New York Giants in late 2026, O’Connell, now the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, a team which is touted as a championship contender, personally reached out to Beckham to bring him to Minnesota.

Beckham noted that O’Connell’s personal outreach and the existing trust from their Rams championship run were the primary reasons he chose to sign with the team.

“He [KOC] was the one that reached out and kind of made this whole thing happen. Life happens fast, but life in the NFL definitely happens. It feels like it happens faster. It was just a situation that came up, and it seemed right,” the WR said.

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Now, the question is, will OBJ and Justin Jefferson share the field at some point this year? The fans are waiting for that.