Eagles Trade Away Super Bowl Winner Who Was Tipped to Replace Jason Kelce

One day after Lane Johnson walked away from the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles have made another stunning change to the offensive line. This time, they are sending away the player once viewed as Jason Kelce’s successor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Trade: Eagles are sending two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens and a 2027 7th-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for a 2027 5th-round pick and a 2028 2nd-round pick, sources tell ESPN,” NFL Insider Adam Schefter’s X post read on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jurgens was not just another offensive lineman in Philadelphia. The Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the idea that he would eventually take over for Kelce, who retired after the 2023 season.

Jurgens did exactly that and became a two-time Pro Bowler, including during Philadelphia’s Super Bowl-winning 2024 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Did the Eagles Move On From Jurgens?

The timing makes the trade even more surprising. Jurgens began the 2026 season at center, but Landon Dickerson’s injury forced Philadelphia to move him to left guard after Week 1. That experiment, however, did not go well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jurgens had never played left guard at the NFL level before this season, and the results were rough. He had also recently entered concussion protocol after reporting symptoms following the Eagles’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Philadelphia Eagles already found some stability at center with Drew Kendall. The 2025 fifth-round pick has taken over the position since Jurgens moved to guard, allowing the Eagles to take a call that would have been much harder if they did not believe Kendall could handle the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jurgens’ departure also comes after Philadelphia gave him a four-year, $68 million extension in 2025. He is under contract through 2029, but the Eagles have now decided that the future draft capital was more valuable than keeping their former first-choice replacement for Kelce.

Though now, the bigger concern is what this means for an offensive line already undergoing major changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson retired on Tuesday after 14 seasons with the Eagles. Dickerson remains out, while Jurgens is now gone. The Eagles could enter their Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Jordan Mailata at left tackle, Willie Lampkin at left guard, Kendall at center, Tyler Steen at right guard, and rookie Markell Bell at right tackle.

That is a very different group from the one that helped Philadelphia win its last Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes the trade a better deal for Baltimore?

For Baltimore, the logic is much simpler.

The Ravens desperately needed a center. Tyler Linderbaum left for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, while Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Ethan Pocic all landed on injured reserve. Baltimore was forced to move first-round guard Vega Ioane to center in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jurgens gives the Ravens an experienced answer at the position while allowing Ioane to move back to guard. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta made it clear the team sees Jurgens as more than a short-term fix.

“Cam is a player we have long admired going all the way back to the draft process,” DeCosta said. “He’s a young foundational piece along our offensive line – a great scheme and cultural fit who will contribute quickly in Baltimore.”

Jurgens is currently in concussion protocol and is not expected to make his Baltimore debut immediately. Schefter reported that the Ravens expect him to be ready for their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles, meanwhile, are still only 2-2, but they have lost two straight games and managed just 172 total yards in their latest loss to the Rams. Now they are traveling to London to face a 3-1 Jaguars on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jurgens was supposed to be part of Philadelphia’s future after Kelce. Instead, he will try to revive his career in Baltimore while the Eagles hand the center job to a much younger option.