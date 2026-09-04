“Unshackle Your QB”: Eagles Legend Pins Blame on Nick Sirianni for Jalen Hurts’ Struggles

An Eagles legend has publicly placed the blame for Jalen Hurts‘ recent struggles squarely on head coach Nick Sirianni. Seth Joyner didn’t hold back on Sirianni’s offensive philosophy, arguing the coach’s overcorrection on ball security since 2023 has left Hurts playing scared.

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“😂🤣 #Sirianni is to blame for a conservative approach to the offense since 2023!” Seth Joyner posted on X. “Everyone wants points, because the belief is that it equates to more wins, not always true! Points are a result of a more dynamic and coordinated offense and mindset! You can’t preach explosive plays, then overemphasize ball protection to the point that your QB is hesitant!”

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“Unshackle your QB; will he throw 10-plus INTs, maybe. But he’ll also probably make more plays, equating to more points also! The #Birds have too much talent not to average 21-27 ppg! But there is a level to everything. Don’t be reckless, but do not be afraid to rip it into a tight window if it’s there or situationally!”

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It was clear as day how much was missing in the Eagles’ offense last year, when they had the most dynamic offense in their Super Bowl-winning campaign the previous year. Wide receiver AJ Brown made that very clear before he was traded to the New England Patriots.

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The Eagles landed in the bottom 15 of the league in basically every major offensive category, a brutal stat line for a team many expected to be competing for another Super Bowl. That kind of collapse doesn’t happen without consequences, and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo paid the price after just one year on the job. The offensive decisions also came notoriously slowly.

Philadelphia led the league last season in the number of last-second plays, with 150 made right before the play clock ran out. Veteran offensive lineman Landon Dickerson said that the slow system was pretty much “problem-solving once we got to the line of scrimmage,” via The Athletic. Philadelphia never recorded more than 37 in the Kellen Moore, Brian Johnson, and Shane Steichen systems, per Brooks Kubena.

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Sure, Hurts was relatively clean in his game, tallying only six interceptions. But the scoring offense dropped from 29.0 in 2024 to 22.1 in 2025. Rushing plays were also missing; Hurts himself rushed for only 421 yards in the regular season, which is just behind his career-low record of 354 yards in 2020, when he was a rookie.

Whatever people think about Sirianni’s play calling, it’s hard to pin the offense’s issues solely on Hurts. This is a quarterback who wins at a 69.5 percent clip in the regular season, a three-time Pro Bowler who’s been to two Super Bowls, won a ring, and earned MVP honors along the way.

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This season brings a new wrinkle, since Hurts will have to make it work without A.J. Brown. The receiving room looks different now, with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks stepping in to fill that gap. And like clockwork, Hurts will be in yet another offensive coordinator’s system for the first time.

Since his freshman season in college, he’s had 11. And it’s been 10 years since then. You can read that again.

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Up front, the Eagles have their own changes to navigate after parting ways with longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Chris Kuper now leads that group, still anchored by Lane Johnson at right tackle. Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler, hinted at the start of training camp that this could be his final season. He’s expected to be joined by Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens and Tyler Steen, a line experienced and talented enough to give this offense a real foundation.

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Will we see the Philadelphia offense spark back to life this season? We have to wait and watch. But the need of the hour is for Jalen Hurts to find his mojo and be the Jalen Hurts fans know him to be.