Eagles Veteran Shares Surprising Update for Nick Sirianni’s Rookie After Brandon Graham Placed on Reserve/Retired List

Jalen Carter has been turning heads even before he was snagged by Nick Sirianni and Philly in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After winning the AP Defensive Player of the Year in his rookie season, Carter cranked it up a notch as a starter last season. The 24-year-old earned a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors for his 2024 performance. So, as Jalen and Philly gear up for another season, someone with serious Eagles DNA has a few things to say about the young defensive star. And it’s not what you’d expect.

Also, while that’s happening, a true Philly legend’s name finally came off the roster sheet. But more on that later. Turns out, there’s a bit more to Jalen Carter’s game than most people realize, at least if you ask former Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter. The 48-year-old recently appeared on the 94WIP Afternoon Show, where he dropped an interesting claim about Jalen. “Word on the street is, he doesn’t even really know how to play the position yet,” Trotter said. “From the guys I talk to inside… he’s just relying on raw talent. Honestly, the sky’s the limit for this kid,” he added.

Jeremiah Trotter’s son, Jeremiah Jr., also plays for Philly. He was drafted last year in the fifth round as the 155th overall pick. And Jeremiah himself has been on the Philly squad for over two decades. So when he says something buzzing inside the locker room, it’s probably not just talk.

Carter was drafted by the Eagles in the 2023 draft as the 9th overall pick. In his rookie season, the Georgia alum recorded a total of 33 tackles over 16 games, despite starting only a single game. The following year, Jalen earned the starting role and recorded 42 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

So, as Jalen Carter continues to figure out how to play the position, one of Philly’s stars is officially hanging up his cleats.

Eagles legend Brandon Graham officially off the books

On March 18 this year, two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham announced that he will be saying goodbye to football. Standing at the NovaCare Complex, Graham emotionally shared, “I couldn’t be happier with how my career went, the love I’ve received, and everything the Eagles have accomplished. Honestly, it’s been a dream come true.” Brandon made his NFL debut in 2010 and played 15 seasons with Philly. Talking about his journey with the Eagles, the 37-year-old shared, “Walking into the NovaCare Complex every day, man, I’ve loved it, and I’m not going anywhere anytime soon. It’s like a second home for me.“

So, two months after Graham announced he was retiring, Philly finally made it official and took him off the roster. The 37-year-old stuck around on the 90-man offseason list until today. Because the team waited until after June 1 to put him on the retired list. That way, they can spread out the $9 million dead money over two years instead of taking the whole hit in 2025. If they’d done it earlier, all that cash would’ve counted against the 2025 salary cap.

This move gave the Eagles some breathing room with the salary cap. Also, by waiting to do it after June 1, the team snagged an extra $1.25 million in cap space this season. That little boost gives them some wiggle room to sign free agents or make moves during the season. Well, that’s it, the Brandon Graham era in Philly is officially over. Fifteen seasons, two rings, and one last smart move to close it out.