Vic Fangio Announces Retirement Plans Amid Uncertain Eagles Future

Veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was rumored to call time on an illustrious career earlier this offseason. Still, he has cleared the air about the next steps in his NFL coaching career. After a disappointing 2025 season, followed by a turbulent offseason filled with rumors of friction in the roster, Vic Fangio has ended weeks of speculation about his future with the Philadelphia Eagles.

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“No, I wasn’t close,” Fangio said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I’ve had those thoughts the last few years. Every year at the end of the year, I just think about it. I never really got serious to where I would have done it, and it was no different than I did after the ’24 season, after the ’23 season. I told the players the other day that we had our annual physical — we get physicals as coaches — and the docs told me I was reverse aging with my lab work and everything that came up. So, I told them, ‘You guys are stuck with me for a while, a long while.'”

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Before relief came doubt. The Eagles’ defense struggled in the playoffs despite its regular-season strength. The Fangio-led defense remained inconsistent throughout the year. While the offense, rightfully so, took the majority of the team’s downfall, the touted Eagles defense could have played better in several moments.

Playoff exposure revealed cracks. Eagles allowed 6.2 yards per play vs. 49ers in their Wildcard round defeat. Similarly, the Niners went 6-for-11 on third downs. They exposed the Eagles on a trick play. In the aftermath of this disappointing effort, Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski reported uncertainty about Fangio’s long-term plans, prompting the Eagles to explore backup options if the veteran decided to retire.

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Kempski’s report named former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon a possible prospect before he joined the Green Bay Packers as their DC. Similarly, former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz also emerged as a possible candidate. The uncertainty over Fangio’s future was also caused by passing game coordinator and secondary coach Christian Parker leaving the Eagles to become the Dallas Cowboys‘ defensive coordinator.

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However, with his announcement, Fangio has shut down any speculation about his retirement and will continue to lead the Eagles’ defense, which allowed a 56.8% pass completion last season, the best in the league and the franchise’s strongest performance in 16 years. Philly also allowed an NFL-low 14 passing touchdowns while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 75.4 passer rating, the second-best across the league. Philadelphia also finished first in opponent passer rating on third- and fourth-down plays and in the red zone.

With hopes of continuing this excellence, Vic Fangio confirmed a significant change on defense for the 2026 season, especially after the Eagles lost Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean, and Reed Blankenship in free agency.

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Vic Fangio Confirms New Tactical Change for 2026 Season

As the Eagles look for a return to the Super Bowl, DC Vic Fangio revealed a major role change for star cornerback Cooper DeJean. The 23-year-old has become one of Philadelphia’s most impactful defensive players, finishing first in Pro Football Focus coverage grade (79.3), catch rate allowed (61.4%), passer rating allowed (55.4), and yards allowed per coverage snap (0.72) among qualifying slot corners.

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However, for the 2026 season, Fangio revealed that DeJean will play safety in the Eagles’ base defense packages, according to Jimmy Kempski. The Eagles’ DC also added that the All-Pro defender will continue sliding inside to slot cornerback during nickel packages. Although DeJean recorded just eight snaps in the box as a strong safety and spent one play at free safety last season, per PFF.

With this change, Eagles fans hope Vic Fangio and Co. can replicate their dominant defensive performance in the new season and help Philadelphia return to the Super Bowl and bring home the Lombardi Trophy after their triumph in the 2024-25 season.