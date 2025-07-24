Vic Fangio Stops Cooper DeJean Cutting Ties With Old Position as Eagles Lose 5 Key Defenders

Cooper DeJean didn’t just announce himself on the Super Bowl stage—he put the league on notice. After missing five games to start his rookie campaign, the Iowa product came back strong, racking up 51 tackles and making one of the defining plays of the Eagles’ championship run: a 38-yard interception return off Patrick Mahomes. Now heading into Year 2, DeJean isn’t just a cornerback anymore. The Eagles are eyeing something bigger—a versatile defensive weapon they can deploy across multiple roles based on situational matchups.

That plan begins at training camp, where DeJean is already getting reps at safety. The shift isn’t just about individual growth—it’s a strategic response to personnel changes. With rookie Mac McWilliams performing well in the slot, the Eagles can afford to move DeJean into deeper coverage sets. The team’s defensive staff, led by Vic Fangio, is leaning on DeJean’s adaptability, especially as they regroup from an unexpected twist: linebacker Jihaad Campbell’s early return from injury. That surprise forced a reevaluation of the secondary’s alignment and base formations.

For Fangio, the goal is simple: maximize DeJean’s on-field presence without locking him into one role. “Primary motive is to be part of the base package – believe he can play safety. It’s new for him. We will give him some work there,” Fangio said after Day 1. “There will be days in base he will play corner. It’ll be an evolution and it depends on how well we do at other positions with the other guys.” In other words, DeJean’s 2025 season won’t be about fitting into one position—it’ll be about elevating the entire defence.

