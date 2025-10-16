Vikings Star Breaks Silence on Snubbing Nick Sirianni’s Eagles Before Week 7 Game

After a red-hot start, Nick Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles have suddenly hit the brakes with back-to-back losses. The cracks are showing, especially on defense. And while the locker room is still trying to steady the ship, Sirianni finds himself caught in a brewing storm of narratives, one he didn’t see coming.

Sports Illustrated’s Ed Kracz recently shared some inside scoop about how the Eagles supposedly tried to bring back Isaiah Rodgers this past offseason. According to Kracz, Philly wasn’t as passive as fans thought. They wanted him back. But Rodgers wasn’t buying that narrative for a second. “Lol don’t believe the media. See yall Sunday😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” he fired off on X.

Now, that’s exactly what Kracz wrote in his report. “Through various conversations, it’s been learned that the Eagles prioritized not only bringing back linebacker Zack Baun, but Rodgers, too. They got one of two done, but couldn’t reel in Rodgers,” Kracz wrote.

He added, “On Monday, two days before the start of free agency, it was leaked that Rodgers had agreed to a contract with the Vikings. A two-year, $15 million deal was announced on March 13. It’s unclear whether Rodgers’ representation ever gave the Eagles a chance to match the offer, but it’s likely the Eagles would have at least matched since $7.5 million per year for two years wasn’t an exorbitant amount even in an offseason where the organization preached fiscal sanity.”

However, without Rodgers, the once-feared Philly defense looks bad. Last season, Sirianni’s crew finished as the NFL’s No. 1 defense. This year? They’ve plummeted to 21st overall. They’re 26th against the run, 12th against the pass, and tied for 25th in sacks with just nine. Meanwhile, Rodgers has played 93 percent of Minnesota’s snaps, and he’s been lights-out.

In Week 7, Nick Sirianni will face the player they couldn’t keep. And if his recent words are any clue, he’s coming in with receipts.

Rodgers’ absence haunts Philly’s secondary

Last week, Nick Sirianni got a harsh reality check. The Eagles dropped a 34-17 decision to the New York Giants, and the scoreboard told the story. Rookie quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo lit up the field, while Philly’s defense couldn’t keep up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They struggled to pressure Dart, stop the run, and gave up chunk plays through the air. Looking back, the Eagles’ choice not to bring back cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is looking worse with every passing week.

Rodgers returned last year from a suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy and immediately contributed to Philly’s top-ranked pass defense. In 15 games, including three starts, he allowed just 13 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 28 targets, as per Pro Football Reference.

So if the Eagles had been more aggressive in re-signing him, maybe last week’s scoreboard would look very different.

And this season, Rodgers has been thriving in Minnesota. The fifth-year cornerback made a statement in Week 3, scoring two defensive touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals. In 5 games, quarterbacks are completing only 50 percent of their passes targeting him for 112 yards and an interception, posting a miserable 45.7 passer rating.

Here’s the kicker: Minnesota didn’t even break the bank to get Rodgers. With $11.6 million in salary cap space, Philly could have matched the numbers. Now, the Birds have a glaring hole in the secondary. Week 7 is going to be a test for Nick Sirianni, and for how he plans to fix this mess.