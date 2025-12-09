brand-logo
Eagles vs Chargers: Box Score, Player Stats, Final Results, Injury Updates & Recap From Monday Night Football

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 9, 2025 | 12:15 AM EST

The Chargers didn’t exactly walk into a soft landing on Monday night. They were trying to navigate the Eagles without a healthy Justin Herbert, and still managed to grind out a win in OT. Los Angeles moves to 9-4. Philadelphia, stuck in a skid that’s starting to feel heavy, drops to 8–5.

Box Score, Player Stats, and Final Results

Team StatsChargersEagles
Total Yards275365
Rushing Yards106231
Passing Yards169134
Yards Per Play3.95.5

Chargers’ player stats

PassingC/ATTYDSTDINTSCKRTG
Justin Herbert11/2513811758.4

RushingCARYDSAVGTDLONG
Kimani Vidal14443.108
Omarion Hampton11363.3015
Justin Herbert8536.6015
Tre Harris133.003

ReceivingRECYDSAVGTDLONGTGTS
Kimani Vidal16060.00603
Tre Harris11818.00182
Ladd McConkey11212.00125
Omarion Hampton2115.5172
Quentin Johnston284.0083
Oronde Gadsden177.0074
Keenan Allen3227.30103
DefenseTCK/ASTSACKINTFFFR
Daiyan Henley6/10.0000
Tarheeb Still4/10.0000
Derwin James Jr.3/00.0000
Tony Jefferson3/00.0000
Khalil Mack2/30.0000
Cam Hart2/10.0100
Elijah Molden2/20.0000
Otito Ogbonnia2/00.0000
Odafe Oweh2/01.0000
Da’Shawn Hand1/10.0100
Teair Tart1/00.0000
Troy Dye1/00.0001
Denzel Perryman1/20.0000
Tuli Tuipulotu1/00.0000
Donte Jackson1/00.0100
R.J. Mickens1/10.0000
Jamaree Caldwell1/00.0010
Justin Eboigbe0/00.0000
Keenan Allen0/00.0000
Marlowe Max0/00.0000
Oronde Gadsden0/00.0000
Omarion Hampton0/00.0000
Del’Shawn Phillips0/00.0000
Kendall Williamson0/00.0000
Kimani Vidal0/00.0000

Kick ReturnsRETYDSAVGTDLONG
Kimani Vidal48822.0026
Hassan Haskins25628.0028
Punt ReturnsRETYDSAVGTDLONG
Derius Davis1-10-10.00-10
KickingFGPCTLONGXPPTS
Cameron Dicker4/4100.0461/113

PuntingNUMYDSAVGIN20TBLONG
JK Scott525651.21057

Eagles’ player stats

PassingC/ATTYDSTDINTSCKRTG
Jalen Hurts17/3318703130.7

RushingCARYDSAVGTDLONG
Saquon Barkley181186.6152
Jalen Hurts482.008
Tank Bigsby144.004
ReceivingRECYDSAVGTDLONGTGTS
A.J. Brown610016.702611
Dallas Goedert55310.60167
Darius Cooper11919.00191
DeVonta Smith393.0067
Will Shipley133.0031
Jahan Dotson133.0032
Saquon Barkley000.002
DefenseTCK/ASKSACKINTFFFR
Adoree’ Jackson5/00.0100
Zack Baun4/40.5000
Jalyx Hunt4/42.5010
Nolan Smith Jr.3/20.0000
Jordan Davis3/21.5000
Reed Blankenship3/20.0000
Marcus Epps3/00.0000
Nakobe Dean3/31.0010
Jaelan Phillips2/40.0000
Cooper DeJean2/00.0000
Byron Young2/61.5001
Jihaad Campbell2/00.0000
Micahel Carter II1/00.0000
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.0/00.0000
Andre Sam0/00.0000
Smael Mondon Jr.0/00.0000
Cameron Latu0/00.0000
Moro Ojomo0/00.0000
Kylen Granson0/00.0000
Will Shipley0/00.0000
Dallas Goedert0/00.0000
Sydney Brown0/00.0000
Quinyon Mitchell0/10.0000

Kick ReturnsRETYDSAVGTDLONG
Britain Covey410325.8030
Will Shipley12727.0027

Punt ReturnsRETYDSAVGTDLONG
Britain Covey35418.0022

KickingFGPCTLONGXPPTS
Jake Elliott4/580.0541/113

PuntingNUMYDSAVG1N20TBLONG
Braden Mann315551.70160

Injury recap

Trey Pipkins (Chargers): Pipkins went down in the second quarter with an ankle issue and needed help getting off the field. Bobby Hart came in at right tackle, and the Chargers had to reshuffle yet again up front. He was later downgraded to ‘out.’

Elijah Molden (Chargers): Molden felt something in his hamstring in the first half and was sidelined during the third quarter. Tarheeb Still pitched in at slot corner, while Derwin James has shifted to safety. Molden was lated downgraded to ‘out.’

Derius Davis (Chargers): Davis was listed as questionable after getting dinged on a punt return early. He hasn’t been involved much as a receiver, but he’s handled the bulk of the return duties, so losing him even temporarily complicates Los Angeles’ special-teams setup.

Derwin James (Chargers): James briefly exited for a head evaluation but was cleared and returned not long after. Given the year he’s had, his availability mattered.

Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Dickerson limped off with just over two minutes left in the first half as the Eagles were pushing the tempo. With no stoppage, Brett Toth stepped in at left guard. Philadelphia was already searching for rhythm on offense and had one more thing to sort out. He later returned to the field.

