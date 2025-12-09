Eagles vs Chargers: Box Score, Player Stats, Final Results, Injury Updates & Recap From Monday Night Football

The Chargers didn’t exactly walk into a soft landing on Monday night. They were trying to navigate the Eagles without a healthy Justin Herbert, and still managed to grind out a win in OT. Los Angeles moves to 9-4. Philadelphia, stuck in a skid that’s starting to feel heavy, drops to 8–5.
Box Score, Player Stats, and Final Results
|Team Stats
|Chargers
|Eagles
|Total Yards
|275
|365
|Rushing Yards
|106
|231
|Passing Yards
|169
|134
|Yards Per Play
|3.9
|5.5
Chargers’ player stats
|Passing
|C/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|SCK
|RTG
|Justin Herbert
|11/25
|138
|1
|1
|7
|58.4
|Rushing
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|Kimani Vidal
|14
|44
|3.1
|0
|8
|Omarion Hampton
|11
|36
|3.3
|0
|15
|Justin Herbert
|8
|53
|6.6
|0
|15
|Tre Harris
|1
|3
|3.0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|TGTS
|Kimani Vidal
|1
|60
|60.0
|0
|60
|3
|Tre Harris
|1
|18
|18.0
|0
|18
|2
|Ladd McConkey
|1
|12
|12.0
|0
|12
|5
|Omarion Hampton
|2
|11
|5.5
|1
|7
|2
|Quentin Johnston
|2
|8
|4.0
|0
|8
|3
|Oronde Gadsden
|1
|7
|7.0
|0
|7
|4
|Keenan Allen
|3
|22
|7.3
|0
|10
|3
|Defense
|TCK/AST
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|FR
|Daiyan Henley
|6/1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarheeb Still
|4/1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Derwin James Jr.
|3/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Tony Jefferson
|3/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Khalil Mack
|2/3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Cam Hart
|2/1
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Elijah Molden
|2/2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Otito Ogbonnia
|2/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Odafe Oweh
|2/0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Da’Shawn Hand
|1/1
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Teair Tart
|1/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy Dye
|1/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Denzel Perryman
|1/2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|1/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Donte Jackson
|1/0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|R.J. Mickens
|1/1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Jamaree Caldwell
|1/0
|0.0
|0
|1
|0
|Justin Eboigbe
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Keenan Allen
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Marlowe Max
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Oronde Gadsden
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Omarion Hampton
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Del’Shawn Phillips
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Williamson
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimani Vidal
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Kick Returns
|RET
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|Kimani Vidal
|4
|88
|22.0
|0
|26
|Hassan Haskins
|2
|56
|28.0
|0
|28
|Punt Returns
|RET
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|Derius Davis
|1
|-10
|-10.0
|0
|-10
|Kicking
|FG
|PCT
|LONG
|XP
|PTS
|Cameron Dicker
|4/4
|100.0
|46
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NUM
|YDS
|AVG
|IN20
|TB
|LONG
|JK Scott
|5
|256
|51.2
|1
|0
|57
Eagles’ player stats
|Passing
|C/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|SCK
|RTG
|Jalen Hurts
|17/33
|187
|0
|3
|1
|30.7
|Rushing
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|Saquon Barkley
|18
|118
|6.6
|1
|52
|Jalen Hurts
|4
|8
|2.0
|0
|8
|Tank Bigsby
|1
|4
|4.0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|TGTS
|A.J. Brown
|6
|100
|16.7
|0
|26
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|5
|53
|10.6
|0
|16
|7
|Darius Cooper
|1
|19
|19.0
|0
|19
|1
|DeVonta Smith
|3
|9
|3.0
|0
|6
|7
|Will Shipley
|1
|3
|3.0
|0
|3
|1
|Jahan Dotson
|1
|3
|3.0
|0
|3
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|–
|2
|Defense
|TCK/ASK
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|FR
|Adoree’ Jackson
|5/0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Zack Baun
|4/4
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|Jalyx Hunt
|4/4
|2.5
|0
|1
|0
|Nolan Smith Jr.
|3/2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Davis
|3/2
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|Reed Blankenship
|3/2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Marcus Epps
|3/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Nakobe Dean
|3/3
|1.0
|0
|1
|0
|Jaelan Phillips
|2/4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper DeJean
|2/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Byron Young
|2/6
|1.5
|0
|0
|1
|Jihaad Campbell
|2/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Micahel Carter II
|1/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Andre Sam
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Smael Mondon Jr.
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron Latu
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Moro Ojomo
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Kylen Granson
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Will Shipley
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallas Goedert
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Brown
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Quinyon Mitchell
|0/1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Kick Returns
|RET
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|Britain Covey
|4
|103
|25.8
|0
|30
|Will Shipley
|1
|27
|27.0
|0
|27
|Punt Returns
|RET
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|Britain Covey
|3
|54
|18.0
|0
|22
|Kicking
|FG
|PCT
|LONG
|XP
|PTS
|Jake Elliott
|4/5
|80.0
|54
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NUM
|YDS
|AVG
|1N20
|TB
|LONG
|Braden Mann
|3
|155
|51.7
|0
|1
|60
Injury recap
Trey Pipkins (Chargers): Pipkins went down in the second quarter with an ankle issue and needed help getting off the field. Bobby Hart came in at right tackle, and the Chargers had to reshuffle yet again up front. He was later downgraded to ‘out.’
Elijah Molden (Chargers): Molden felt something in his hamstring in the first half and was sidelined during the third quarter. Tarheeb Still pitched in at slot corner, while Derwin James has shifted to safety. Molden was lated downgraded to ‘out.’
Derius Davis (Chargers): Davis was listed as questionable after getting dinged on a punt return early. He hasn’t been involved much as a receiver, but he’s handled the bulk of the return duties, so losing him even temporarily complicates Los Angeles’ special-teams setup.
Derwin James (Chargers): James briefly exited for a head evaluation but was cleared and returned not long after. Given the year he’s had, his availability mattered.
Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Dickerson limped off with just over two minutes left in the first half as the Eagles were pushing the tempo. With no stoppage, Brett Toth stepped in at left guard. Philadelphia was already searching for rhythm on offense and had one more thing to sort out. He later returned to the field.
