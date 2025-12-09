Eagles vs Chargers: Box Score, Player Stats, Final Results, Injury Updates & Recap From Monday Night Football

The Chargers didn’t exactly walk into a soft landing on Monday night. They were trying to navigate the Eagles without a healthy Justin Herbert, and still managed to grind out a win in OT. Los Angeles moves to 9-4. Philadelphia, stuck in a skid that’s starting to feel heavy, drops to 8–5.

Box Score, Player Stats, and Final Results

Team Stats Chargers Eagles Total Yards 275 365 Rushing Yards 106 231 Passing Yards 169 134 Yards Per Play 3.9 5.5

Chargers’ player stats

Passing C/ATT YDS TD INT SCK RTG Justin Herbert 11/25 138 1 1 7 58.4

Rushing CAR YDS AVG TD LONG Kimani Vidal 14 44 3.1 0 8 Omarion Hampton 11 36 3.3 0 15 Justin Herbert 8 53 6.6 0 15 Tre Harris 1 3 3.0 0 3

Receiving REC YDS AVG TD LONG TGTS Kimani Vidal 1 60 60.0 0 60 3 Tre Harris 1 18 18.0 0 18 2 Ladd McConkey 1 12 12.0 0 12 5 Omarion Hampton 2 11 5.5 1 7 2 Quentin Johnston 2 8 4.0 0 8 3 Oronde Gadsden 1 7 7.0 0 7 4 Keenan Allen 3 22 7.3 0 10 3

Defense TCK/AST SACK INT FF FR Daiyan Henley 6/1 0.0 0 0 0 Tarheeb Still 4/1 0.0 0 0 0 Derwin James Jr. 3/0 0.0 0 0 0 Tony Jefferson 3/0 0.0 0 0 0 Khalil Mack 2/3 0.0 0 0 0 Cam Hart 2/1 0.0 1 0 0 Elijah Molden 2/2 0.0 0 0 0 Otito Ogbonnia 2/0 0.0 0 0 0 Odafe Oweh 2/0 1.0 0 0 0 Da’Shawn Hand 1/1 0.0 1 0 0 Teair Tart 1/0 0.0 0 0 0 Troy Dye 1/0 0.0 0 0 1 Denzel Perryman 1/2 0.0 0 0 0 Tuli Tuipulotu 1/0 0.0 0 0 0 Donte Jackson 1/0 0.0 1 0 0 R.J. Mickens 1/1 0.0 0 0 0 Jamaree Caldwell 1/0 0.0 0 1 0 Justin Eboigbe 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Keenan Allen 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Marlowe Max 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Oronde Gadsden 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Omarion Hampton 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Del’Shawn Phillips 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Kendall Williamson 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Kimani Vidal 0/0 0.0 0 0 0

Kick Returns RET YDS AVG TD LONG Kimani Vidal 4 88 22.0 0 26 Hassan Haskins 2 56 28.0 0 28

Punt Returns RET YDS AVG TD LONG Derius Davis 1 -10 -10.0 0 -10

Kicking FG PCT LONG XP PTS Cameron Dicker 4/4 100.0 46 1/1 13

Punting NUM YDS AVG IN20 TB LONG JK Scott 5 256 51.2 1 0 57

Eagles’ player stats

Passing C/ATT YDS TD INT SCK RTG Jalen Hurts 17/33 187 0 3 1 30.7

Rushing CAR YDS AVG TD LONG Saquon Barkley 18 118 6.6 1 52 Jalen Hurts 4 8 2.0 0 8 Tank Bigsby 1 4 4.0 0 4

Receiving REC YDS AVG TD LONG TGTS A.J. Brown 6 100 16.7 0 26 11 Dallas Goedert 5 53 10.6 0 16 7 Darius Cooper 1 19 19.0 0 19 1 DeVonta Smith 3 9 3.0 0 6 7 Will Shipley 1 3 3.0 0 3 1 Jahan Dotson 1 3 3.0 0 3 2 Saquon Barkley 0 0 0.0 0 – 2

Defense TCK/ASK SACK INT FF FR Adoree’ Jackson 5/0 0.0 1 0 0 Zack Baun 4/4 0.5 0 0 0 Jalyx Hunt 4/4 2.5 0 1 0 Nolan Smith Jr. 3/2 0.0 0 0 0 Jordan Davis 3/2 1.5 0 0 0 Reed Blankenship 3/2 0.0 0 0 0 Marcus Epps 3/0 0.0 0 0 0 Nakobe Dean 3/3 1.0 0 1 0 Jaelan Phillips 2/4 0.0 0 0 0 Cooper DeJean 2/0 0.0 0 0 0 Byron Young 2/6 1.5 0 0 1 Jihaad Campbell 2/0 0.0 0 0 0 Micahel Carter II 1/0 0.0 0 0 0 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Andre Sam 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Smael Mondon Jr. 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Cameron Latu 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Moro Ojomo 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Kylen Granson 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Will Shipley 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Dallas Goedert 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Sydney Brown 0/0 0.0 0 0 0 Quinyon Mitchell 0/1 0.0 0 0 0

Kick Returns RET YDS AVG TD LONG Britain Covey 4 103 25.8 0 30 Will Shipley 1 27 27.0 0 27

Punt Returns RET YDS AVG TD LONG Britain Covey 3 54 18.0 0 22

Kicking FG PCT LONG XP PTS Jake Elliott 4/5 80.0 54 1/1 13

Punting NUM YDS AVG 1N20 TB LONG Braden Mann 3 155 51.7 0 1 60

Injury recap

Trey Pipkins (Chargers): Pipkins went down in the second quarter with an ankle issue and needed help getting off the field. Bobby Hart came in at right tackle, and the Chargers had to reshuffle yet again up front. He was later downgraded to ‘out.’

Elijah Molden (Chargers): Molden felt something in his hamstring in the first half and was sidelined during the third quarter. Tarheeb Still pitched in at slot corner, while Derwin James has shifted to safety. Molden was lated downgraded to ‘out.’

Derius Davis (Chargers): Davis was listed as questionable after getting dinged on a punt return early. He hasn’t been involved much as a receiver, but he’s handled the bulk of the return duties, so losing him even temporarily complicates Los Angeles’ special-teams setup.

Derwin James (Chargers): James briefly exited for a head evaluation but was cleared and returned not long after. Given the year he’s had, his availability mattered.

Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Dickerson limped off with just over two minutes left in the first half as the Eagles were pushing the tempo. With no stoppage, Brett Toth stepped in at left guard. Philadelphia was already searching for rhythm on offense and had one more thing to sort out. He later returned to the field.