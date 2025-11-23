Eagles vs Cowboys Injury Report: 2 OL Questionable, Lane Johnson Ruled Out as Doubt Hangs Over Jadeveon Clowney & OT

The 2025 season has been one of the best for the Philadelphia Eagles. But unfortunately, the team took a major blow last week. Lane Johnson went down with a Lisfranc sprain, and the city of Brotherly Love felt it instantly. Now, the Eagles walk into the weekend with more questions than answers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The veteran right tackle is expected to miss at least a month, and the timing could not be worse with Dallas coming up. Meanwhile, the team has not yet placed Johnson on injured reserve.

Whenever Johnson has stepped out this year, the Eagles have leaned on Fred Johnson. The big man filled the tackle role in 2024 before leaving in free agency, but he returned when Philly needed depth. Now his snaps matter again. But the issues do not end there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cam Jurgens has battled his own tough stretch. He missed most of camp while recovering from back surgery. He pushed through Week 1 without being fully healed. Thus, limiting his performance. Things only went from bad to worse as he went down with a knee injury against Detroit and never returned. That left the interior scrambling.

Now he sits on the injury report with a concussion. He has already missed two games this season. There is no designation next to his name yet, though. If he cannot suit up, Brett Toth will step back in.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 29: Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson 65 sets up to block during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 29 Cowboys at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241229084

However, the Eagles did open the 21-day practice window for Hinton to return from IR. Lane Johnson’s setback likely sped that decision up. Lampkin also enters his third week of practice but stays on IR for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, let’s look at the Cowboys’ side and how their injuries shape this matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Unlike the Eagles, the Cowboys are in a better position

The Cowboys walk into this week in a far calmer spot than their rivals. Their injury report has looked cleaner lately, and it starts with Dak Prescott. The star of America’s Team carries no game designation. He hurt his hip against the Silver and Black, but he shook it off fast. He worked in limited fashion on Wednesday, then fully practiced on Thursday and Friday.

Prescott also explained the hit the same way he handles pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m fine, got hit in the game, fell on it,” Prescott told reporters earlier in the week. “Happened early in the game, played the whole game through it. It’s a physical game. Was sore. I was a full participant today, and I’ll be completely fine. Played with much more soreness.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the report has a few names to watch. Tyler Smith showed up as limited, but signs point to him playing. Jadeveon Clowney is trickier. He is now one of Dallas’ two main defensive ends, and he has a shoulder and neck issue. He stayed limited all week. Backup lineman Hakeem Adeniji also sits as questionable, which leaves the rotation a bit thin.

However, the interior gets a boost. Perrion Winfrey, who joined the 53-man roster earlier in the week, carries no designation and is good to go. Solomon Thomas should return, too, after missing Week 11. So, the Cowboys look steadier than the Eagles as this matchup closes in. Can America’s team put an end to the winning streak of the Eagles?