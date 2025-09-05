What Happened to Landon Dickerson? Eagles Veteran Injured vs Cowboys & Headed to Locker Room

The Eagles were dealing with injuries throughout the entire offseason. Their guard, Landon Dickerson, did not practice on Monday and missed the following two days of practice. But things changed when he returned to practice on Thursday. The Birds thought he was good to go. But there was a surprise waiting for them in the season opener game against the Cowboys.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a timeout in the fourth quarter, RB Saquon Barkley ran into his back. And he suddenly felt pain in his back. It was clear that he couldn’t continue in the game. The Birds’ medical team rushed onto the field, and before anyone could understand what was going on, they took the number 69 into the locker room.

Dickerson’s recent return from his meniscus surgery had been expedited, raising fresh concerns after his early exit. Many fans were angry about the fact that the Eagles tried to rush the player back to the game, even when he was not 100% healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Brett Toth replaced him on the field in the game, the Eagles will have to find the next man up who could cover for him. They are 1-0 after winning the game by 24-20. Although 20 days was less than the recovery time, Landon Dickerson also wanted to play and took the risk.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, the risk has backfired. And if Nick Sirianni doesn’t take control fast, things may spiral out of control sooner than expected. That’s how the game works. But there was another player who took all the limelight in the starting 6 seconds of the game.

AD

Eagles Landon Dickerson’s defensive teammate

The Eagles came into the season believing their swagger was a weapon. But on opening night, that confidence spilled over into recklessness. And it cost them.

It started with Jalen Carter, the defensive wrecking ball who couldn’t wait to make a statement. Only, instead of doing it with a sack, he crossed a line no one saw coming. As Dak Prescott stood under center, Carter leaned in, spat directly on the Cowboys QB’s jersey, and instantly flipped the tone of the night. Six seconds into the season, the referees didn’t hesitate. Yellow flag, unsportsmanlike conduct, and ejection. Just like that, Carter was gone before the battle had even begun.

And Nolan Smith lit another fire in the second quarter. At 5:22, after a big tackle for loss on Miles Sanders, the linebacker lost control. Fists clenched, chest puffed, he taunted the former Eagle like he had just won the war. Teammates tried to hold him back, but the referees were already reaching for the flag. Fifteen yards, momentum gone. A lesson in how fast swagger can turn into self-sabotage.

Eagles star Nolan Smith hit with a 15-yard taunting penalty after celebrating a tackle. The opening-night chaos was trending before halftime. In the last quarter, it was Landon Dickerson. This wasn’t just about one bad night. The NFL has been warning players all summer. Respect the opponent, respect the game. And the numbers back it up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taunting penalties rose 55% in 2024. Unsportsmanlike gestures? Up an insane 133%. The league has formalized the crackdown, banning throat slashes, fake guns, sexually suggestive moves, and every violent gesture that turns football into a sideshow. Carter’s ejection was a message. Smith’s flag was a warning. But suspensions and heavy fines could be next.

For Nick Sirianni’s Eagles, the reminder is brutal. They need to work things out before they get serious.