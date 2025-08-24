What is Sam Howell’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Ex-Vikings QB’s New NFL Salary, Contract, Earnings and More

August 26 is looming, and the NFL roster cuts are shaping up to be brutal. Sam Howell’s recent trade from the Vikings to the Eagles fits perfectly into this chaos. After being drafted and spending three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Howell is now making headlines with a fresh start at Philadelphia. Ian Rapoport reported, “Trade! The #Vikings are trading QB Sam Howell to the #Eagles, per me and @TomPelissero.”

The trade hadn’t been subtle – the Vikings sent Howell to the Eagles along with a 6th-round pick in 2026, while Minnesota scooped up two future draft picks in a 5th in 2026 and a 7th in 2027. It’s clear Minnesota wanted to change its quarterback scenery fast, especially after checking out Carson Wentz recently.

As for Howell’s paycheck? According to Spotrac, his 2025 cap hit for the Eagles sits at a modest $1.1 million, the same as his cash payout. Not exactly franchise-star money, but solid for a quarterback with three NFL seasons under his belt. To date, Howell has earned about $4 million throughout his career. It’s a respectable sum but still leaves him plenty of room to climb the ladder.