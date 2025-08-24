brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

What is Sam Howell’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Ex-Vikings QB’s New NFL Salary, Contract, Earnings and More

ByShubhi Rathore

Aug 24, 2025 | 11:11 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

August 26 is looming, and the NFL roster cuts are shaping up to be brutal. Sam Howell’s recent trade from the Vikings to the Eagles fits perfectly into this chaos. After being drafted and spending three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Howell is now making headlines with a fresh start at Philadelphia. Ian Rapoport reported, “Trade! The #Vikings are trading QB Sam Howell to the #Eagles, per me and @TomPelissero.”

The trade hadn’t been subtle – the Vikings sent Howell to the Eagles along with a 6th-round pick in 2026, while Minnesota scooped up two future draft picks in a 5th in 2026 and a 7th in 2027. It’s clear Minnesota wanted to change its quarterback scenery fast, especially after checking out Carson Wentz recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

As for Howell’s paycheck? According to Spotrac, his 2025 cap hit for the Eagles sits at a modest $1.1 million, the same as his cash payout. Not exactly franchise-star money, but solid for a quarterback with three NFL seasons under his belt. To date, Howell has earned about $4 million throughout his career. It’s a respectable sum but still leaves him plenty of room to climb the ladder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did the Vikings make a mistake trading Sam Howell, or is this a smart move for Philly?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved