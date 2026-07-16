“Who Are You?”: Baker Mayfield Slammed by Eagles Legend for Trash Talking Philadelphia Star

Baker Mayfield is facing tough criticism from a Philadelphia Eagles legend who’s not buying into the hype about his trash talk. The quarterback has been known to throw some testy jabs at his opponent, and his fairly respectable winning record lets him get away with it. However, LeSean McCoy thought otherwise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“See, the problem is when dudes are regular or above average, we want to hype them up and y’all rather support and give love to dudes like Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold, but disrespect guys like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson,” LeSean McCoy said during Wednesday’s segment of the Speakeasy podcast. “So now these dudes are not on the same level; they hear y’all talking about them, and they think and feel like they can come up and say something to Quinyon Mitchell, like, ‘Who are you?’

ADVERTISEMENT

“One dude is an All-Pro, the other guy has never been that.”

The latest season of Quarterback on Netflix gave viewers an exclusive glimpse into the lives of NFL quarterbacks. One episode featured Baker Mayfield getting into an altercation with Philadelphia Eagles’ Quinyon Mitchell during an NFC matchup in Week 4 of the last season. Mayfield can be seen saying, “Who the f*** are you, anyway?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Things became so heated that Buccaneers linemen had to hold Mitchell down.

“I do think I play better when I trash-talk,” Mayfield says in the docu-series. “Gives me an edge. Gets me going. I’ve learned you’ve gotta have some things ready to roll. You’ve got to keep a couple in the holster. A couple in the chamber.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Mitchell had the last laugh. He walked away from that game with five pass deflections and five tackles, earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, and later locked up first-team All-Pro status along with his first Pro Bowl nod. The Eagles took the win 31-25, and Mayfield’s chirping did nothing to stop it.

Bold move for a guy who threw an interception and got sacked twice that same night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayfield also went after defensive tackle Jalen Carter, needling him about the spitting incident that got him tossed from the Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Otherwise, the quarterback is the definition of defying odds. He became the first overall pick in his draft class after beginning his collegiate career as a walk-on. Mayfield has suited up for multiple teams in the NFL, and remains the last quarterback to win a playoff game for the Cleveland Browns. Signing with the Buccaneers meant stepping into a franchise still searching for answers at quarterback after Tom Brady’s retirement. But in the years since, Mayfield and the Bucs dominated the NFC South.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe that does give him some bragging rights. But perhaps a line has to be drawn when it comes to players who were never at his level to begin with.