Who is Allison Stoutland, Coach Jeff Stoutland’s Wife? Meet Eagles’ Mama Bear & Children’s Book Author

Now, most people know Allison Stoutland as the wife of Philadelphia Eagles coach Jeff Stoutland. But she is much more than just a wife. She had an inspirational career before meeting Jeff, and after they met, she made it her mission to be the strongest support for her beloved husband. She has evolved from being a teacher, to an author, to a baker, and now is a motherly figure for the Philadelphia Eagles’ players.

Allison Stoutland: The author

The wife of Eagles’ offensive line coach, Jeff Stoutland, was brought up by a single mother. She spent her early years between Paterson, N.J., and Hamden, Connecticut. She is a well-known author of children’s books. She wrote ‘Take a Deep Breath: Little Lessons from Flowers for a Happier World and several other books that have become favorites among Eagles players, who often buy them for their kids.

After six years of collaboration with another coach’s wife and illustrator, Hofher, Allison, her first book was published on August 1, 1999.

“This was not easy,” Allison said. “We were just two football coaches’ wives, trying to make our dreams come true, while raising a family, moving, running a household [with two kids], all while our husbands were coaching.” Before an author, she was a teacher, passionate about her job. She loved teaching and the time she spent with kids.

As a former teacher, she showed the same love to her husband’s players. Offensive linemen Matt Pryor, who moved across different teams after getting drafted by the Eagles back in 2018, remained in touch with “Mama Stout” throughout the time.

How did Allison become ‘Mama Bear’ for the Eagles players?

She treated her husband’s players like her students. She was always present for them, showing up in hospitals after their surgeries or injuries to check on them or to motivate them.

“She would always tell me, ‘Hang in there,” left tackle Jordan Mailata recalled his initial days playing under coach Stoutland. The coach joined the Eagles in 2013. “She would coach me up on Coach Stout. Because I was like, ‘This guy hates me. He’s so hard on me. What do I do? Who hurt him?’ “And she’s like, ‘He’s not all that bad. But if he gets to be too much, you let me know.’ ”

This motherly love and support that she showed to the players made her Mama Bear. That’s what former Eagles player Jason Kelce fondly calls her. “She just has this ‘Don’t mess with one of mine,’ Mama Bear [attitude],” Kelce noted. “She absolutely loves the players her husband coaches, and takes them on in a way that’s more motherly.” Kelce has also always praised the coach.

While she was like a mother to the players, Allison is a source of inspiration for her husband.

How did Allison Stoutland publish her first book?

It was just as tough as Allison described. She and Hofher approached several publishers, but they were repeatedly rejected because the publishers insisted on using their own in-house illustrators. After years of struggle, the two decided to publish the book themselves.

That meant taking on even more work and more expenses. It cost $15,000 to produce 5,000 copies, forcing them to pause the project temporarily. Finally, with the help of Allison’s uncle, Ira Gouterman, who lent them the money, they were able to publish their first children’s book.

Her perseverance through these challenges is truly inspiring, and she has always made sure to share that same love and motivation with those around her.

How did Allison Stoutland and Jeff Stoutland meet?

The coach has over four decades of coaching experience, and his wife has been by his side for 33 years. When the two first crossed paths in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1990, she was working as a teacher while pursuing her doctorate at Southern Connecticut State University, but was unaware of Jeff’s profession. Since she didn’t follow football, Allison didn’t fully understand that Stoutland was earning as a Division II football coach.

One thing that the Eagles coach has always admired about his wife is her ability to inspire others. “Kids are crying, teachers are crying. I said to her, ‘I wish I had the ability to motivate the way you do,’” he said.

The couple tied the knot in 1992 and left Connecticut just a few months later when Stoutland accepted a position at Cornell. For Allison, who loved teaching and planning lessons for her students at Wexler School, the move meant being far from both her job and her family. That’s when she began baking and later got into the work to publish her first children’s book.

Isn’t Allison Stoutland an inspiration for all the women out there?