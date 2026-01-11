brand-logo
Who Is Cooper DeJean’s Brother Beckett? All About Eagles Star’s Sibling Arrested for OWI

ByShubhi Rathore

Jan 11, 2026 | 10:18 AM EST

Link Copied!
Cooper DeJean’s brother, Beckett, was arrested in Idaho for a first-offense operating while intoxicated, or OWI, per TMZ. He remains in custody following the arrest. This news hits hard for the family. Cooper, the elder brother, is in his sophomore year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Beckett also chased gridiron glory as a defensive back with the South Dakota Coyotes. For now, the attention remains firmly on Cooper’s brother, as he deals with the legal process.

