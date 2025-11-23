Why Jalen Hurts, Caleb Williams & More Wearing Custom Cleats in Week 12? NFL’s My Cause My Cleats Campaign Explained

The crowd witnessed something different during the NFL matches in Week 12. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, and other NFL stars stepped onto the field with a twist. Instead of regular cleats, they all wore bold and customized ones. What could be the reason behind it?

According to the NFL’s official website, NFL stars are flaunting their own style in Week 12 to spotlight causes close to their hearts. It is part of the league’s two-week My Cause My Cleats initiative, which allows them to represent a wide range of charities. These range from youth wellness programs to causes focused on preventing sex trafficking and supporting single parents.

This year, cancer and other major health concerns, such as neurodegenerative disorders and diabetes, among others, gained special attention. Nearly half of the participants, including players, coaches, and team personnel, have dedicated their cleats to raise awareness about these diseases and their preventive measures. Meanwhile, others have stepped up to advocate for causes that go beyond physical health.

These include mental health services in underserved communities, youth-focused programs, women’s health and social justice initiatives, and support for survivors of domestic violence. The most interesting part? Each player can express their personal commitments to the causes that matter most to them. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell commented on the initiative, highlighting his expectations for it.

“Our players are passionate supporters of many charitable causes and serve as changemakers in their communities,” he said. “We are excited to build upon last year’s success and work with our players to expand this unique platform that enables them to raise awareness for causes they support.”

Beyond awareness, the campaign turns these cleats into genuine opportunities for change. The players can auction these worn cleats to any charity of their choice. Moreover, the NFL allows fans to bid on these game-issued cleats. It helps athletes earn funds for their communities, uplifting them financially.

NFL stars unite for My Cause My Cleats 2025

Besides Jalen Hurts, Kansas City Chiefs fans saw tight-end Travis Kelce embodying the campaign’s spirit. During the game against the Colts at GEHA Field, he used My Cause My Cleats to show support for his cause, The Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation. Founded in 2015, it aims to empower disadvantaged youth by providing educational, athletic, business, STEM, and creative opportunities.

Before the game, Emmy Award-winning sports anchor and reporter McKenzie Nelson shared a closer look at Kelce’s vibrant Nike cleats. Using the red-and-yellow palette and artwork, the cleats featured an artwork of a child reading while resting on the Nike logo. It instantly turned heads and sparked discussions about its uniqueness and thoughtfulness.

The 2025 design largely differs from last year’s pairs, a custom Air Jordan 11s. It featured a gold mesh upper, red patent-leather detailing, along with a special message. The words embossed were “Eighty Seven & Running” and “Ignition Lab.”

On the other hand, Kelce’s teammate and quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, also went bold with cleats. He honored his own nonprofit, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which focuses on uplifting children through programs related to health and well-being. Over the next two weeks, fans will see many pairs of cleats, with each telling a different story.