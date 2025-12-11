Will Lane Johnson Play on Sunday? Injury Return Timeline Confirmed for Eagles OT

The struggles for the Philadelphia Eagles don’t seem to end just yet. Already sitting on a 3-game losing streak, the team had been counting on their offensive tackle, Lane Johnson’s comeback. However, it seems like the 35-year-old isn’t ready to step back on the field just yet. According to the latest reports, the OT would require another week to recover, leaving the team in their continued misery ahead of the Raiders clash.

“Sounding like Lane Johnson (foot) will need another week before returning to the #Eagles lineup. Sunday’s opponent also doesn’t make his return imperative,” insider Jeff McLane wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Eagles have lost 3 straight with Johnson out. They’ve gone 14-27 when the future HOF tackle has not played in his career.”

