Eagles WR Britain Covey Seeks NFL Approval to Wear His First Name on Jersey in London

The Eagles will face the Jaguars overseas in London, but the spotlight is more on Britain Covey’s demand than on their winning odds, as his family ties have prompted him to seek crucial approval ahead of the game.

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“@ryannovoNFL #Eagles returner Britain Covey was named after the country the #Eagles are about to play in,” reporter Ryan Novozinsky said on Instagram. “He said he’s petitioning the Eagles equipment staff and the NFL to see if he can don ‘Britain’ on the back of his jersey instead of ‘Covey’ for the game.”

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Britain Covey was not born in the United Kingdom, but his family has deep roots there. His parents named him after Great Britain to keep that family connection alive.

Per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Ryan Novozinsky, Covey’s grandfather Stephen R. Covey wrote the famous book The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, which has sold more than 40 million copies. He also served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Britain.

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Inspired by his experiences, Covey’s parents, Stephen and Jeri, decided to name their son after the country. They initially spelled his name Britton, but changed it on his birth certificate within weeks.

The NFL has strict rules about what players can put on the backs of their jerseys. Players must use their last names instead of nicknames or other unapproved names. The league also does not allow personal messages on jerseys unless they meet its rules.

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The last NFL player to wear a nickname instead of his last name was San Francisco 49ers running back Doug Cunningham in 1970. He wore “Goober” on his jersey for one game. After that, the NFL stopped players from using nicknames in place of their surnames.

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson found another way around the rule. In 2008, he legally changed his name to Chad Ochocinco, referring to his jersey number, 85. Since it was his legal name, he could wear “Ochocinco” on his jersey.

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However, Johnson changed his name back to Chad Johnson in 2012. Now, Eagles return specialist Britain Covey wants to wear “Britain” instead of “Covey” on his jersey during the London game.

“I really want to put Britain on my jersey instead of Covey this week,” Covey told Ryan Novozinsky of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I don’t know who to ask, and my equipment guy, he probably won’t let me, but I’ll ask.”

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This is a crucial moment for him as he has a chance to show his gameplay with the Eagles.

Britain Covey starting run with the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver Britain Covey to their active roster on September 15, 2026. Covey had been called up from the practice squad to play in the Eagles’ win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

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Covey was the Eagles’ main punt returner against Washington. He returned four punts for a total of 37 yards, helping the team on special teams.

He was also part of the Eagles team that won the NFC Championship in 2022 and the Super Bowl LIX.

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Meanwhile, the squad will travel to London on Friday, giving them less than 36 hours before their game against the Jaguars. The following week, they must return home to play the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET.

Covey believes the NFL should plan international trips better by giving players more time and adjusting bye weeks, which are scheduled breaks during the season. He believes that these changes will help players rest and make the overseas games a better experience.

“I think that the league could possibly do a better job with accommodation when it comes to international games. I think players would be a lot more willing to do international games if the league helped out with travel and bye week timing or whatever it may be. If that happens, I think everyone would be willing to have an international game, at least one in a season.

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“When we went to Brazil, we couldn’t leave the hotel. And nobody liked that. And we all agree that, if we are going to go and make the trip, I want at least a day to be able to see things. I feel like that alone, an event like that, would bring just as many eyes to the sport.”

Now, he wants his chance to give a tribute to his grandfather. So, let’s wait and see if the NFL agrees to his demand.